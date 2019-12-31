New Year’s Eve Countdown & Live Streams for the West Coast [Pacific Time Zone]

If you’re wanting to ring in the New Year on the West Coast, it may be more difficult to find broadcasts and countdowns since most cater to the East Coast. But there are options for New Year’s Eve that cater to those who are in the Pacific time zone. We have countdown timers and live stream options listed for you below. Read on for more details.

Live Countdown Timers for the West Coast

If you’re looking for a countdown timer for the West Coast, then you’ve come to the right place.

This countdown automatically detects the time zone based on your computer.

This countdown is for the West Coast (Los Angeles, Pacific time zone.)

You can even visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

The video countdown below includes countdowns from multiple locations around the world, including Los Angeles time, which is in the Pacific time zone. You can find that countdown third-from-the-top on the left side.

LIVE: Countdown to 2020: United States and Major CitiesThis live stream shows the time until the New Year in major cities across the United States.

The countdown below is alternating between UTC, CET (Central Europe), MSK (Moscow Standard), HKT (Hong Kong Time), AEDT (Australian), EST (Eastern), PT (Pacific), and BRT (Brasilia.) The zone changes every 10 seconds. In the 10 minutes leading up to your time zone, your countdown will be constantly displayed, notes the channel’s creator. The channel notes: “NOTE: Stream delay may vary from user to user, depending on your internet connection(buffering increases delay) etc., expected delay is between 2-3 seconds. If you experience buffering, you can try to eliminate it by lowering the resolution or leaving it automatic, that way no buffering should occur at all.”

2020 New Year LIVE COUNTDOWN | Berlin, New York, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, Hong Kong AND MORE!!Welcome to my 2020 LIVE countdown! List of all time zones: UTC – Coordinated Universal Time CET – Central Europe Time MSK – Moscow Standard Time HKT – Hong Kong Time AEDT – Australian Eastern Daylight Time EST – Eastern Standard Time PT – Pacific Time BRT – Brasilia Time I may add more from recommendations. Time zone changes every 10 seconds. In the last 10 minutes the celabrating time zone will be constantly displayed, so you don't miss it ;) NOTE: Stream delay may vary from user to user, depending on your internet connection(buffering increases delay) etc., expected delay is between 2-3 seconds. If you experience buffering, you can try to eliminate it by lowering the resolution or leaving it automatic, that way no buffering should occur at all(considering youtube cares about your watching experience)

Live Streams for West Coast/Pacific Time Zone Viewers

EarthCam

EarthCam doesn’t just offer live streams from Times Square. You can also watch live streams of people celebrating from other locations including the West Coast. You can see all the offerings here.

Click here to see a livestream of the Earth Cam showing the San Francisco, California skyline.

ABC’s Dick Clark Celebration on the West Coast

Ciara is hosting the West Coast party from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, Deadline reported. The event with Ryan Seacrest starts at 8 p.m. Pacific, according to TV Guide’s listing for Pacific time zone viewers. The event will take a break from 11-11:30 p.m. for local news and then will resume from 11:30 p.m. to 1:09 a.m. Pacific so the West Coast can ring in the New Year too.

Ryan Seacrest will host the party that shows the ball dropping in Times Square. Ciara will host the West Coast celebration for the third year in a row, Deadline reported. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will be among the performers who join her.

Ciara told Deadline: “Hosting ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ has become something I look forward to every year, and now my friend Lucy Hale and Billy Porter have joined the family, so the party just leveled up! I am going to be performing my new song ‘Melanin,’ so I hope all my melanin kings and queens tune-in to rock out with me and the amazing line-up of performers this year.”

AT&T TV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in each of AT&T TV Now’s six channel bundles. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

YouTube TV: ABC (live in select markets) is one of 70-plus live TV channels included with YouTube TV.

