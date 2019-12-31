New Year’s Eve 2019 Music: Top 10 Songs for Your Party Playlist

New Year’s Eve 2019 is finally here, and as the year comes to a close, it makes way for 2020 and a new decade. The 10s were marked by many significant moments in pop and entertainment culture, and a lot of great music was celebrated each year with awards, radio plays, and top spots on the charts.

Since New Year’s Eve is a night where many party and dance into the New Year, you’re probably looking for some song suggestions for your party playlist. While there are a ton of songs released this year that you could easily fill your playlist with, we wanted to recommend a list that pays homage to the ’10s decade in music, with 10 songs that landed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Songs charts for 2010 to 2019.

Here are our top 10 song picks for your 2019 New Year’s Eve party playlist:

1. ‘TiK ToK’ – Ke$ha (2010)

Ke$ha – TiK ToK (Official Music Video)

According to Billboard, Ke$ha’s “TiK ToK” was number one on the year-end Hot 100 Songs chart in 2010. At the top of the list, it was joined by “Need You Now” by Lady Antebellum, “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train, and “California Gurls” by Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg.

2. ‘Rolling in the Deep’ – Adele (2011)

Adele earned the top spot on the Hot 100 chart at the end of 2011 with “Rolling in the Deep.”

If you and your party guests weren’t a fan of that song when it came out about 9 years ago, some alternatives for your party list (that also thrived in 2011) are “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock, “Firework” and “E.T” by Katy Perry (the latter features Kanye West), and “Give Me Everything” by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer.

3. ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’ – Gotye featuring Kimbra (2012)

“Somebody That I Used to Know” was the #1 song on Billboard’s 2012 Hot 100 Songs chart. Some other hit songs in this year were “Boyfriend” by Justin Bieber, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by Taylor Swift, and “Gangnam Style” by PSY.

4. ‘Thrift Shop’ – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz (2013)

“Thrift Shop” was all over the radio in 2013. If you and your friends love dancing and jamming out to the single back when it first came out, add it to your playlist for a nostalgic dance break together.

5. ‘Happy’ – Pharrell Williams (2014)

Pharrell Williams – Happy (Official Music Video)

“Happy” was the number one song at the end of 2014, and a great addition to your playlist as you celebrate the new year with those you hold dearest!

6. ‘Uptown Funk’ – Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars (2015)

“Uptown Funk” is another great song to get all of your partygoers up and dancing. Even though it was a chart topper in 2015, it continues to be played at weddings, clubs, and more years later.

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran and “Trap Queen” by Fetty Wap were also 2015 hits.

7. ‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber (2016)

“Love Yourself” was the year-end Hot 100 chart topper in 2016. If that single is too mellow for your party, “Sorry” by Justin Bieber and “One Dance” by Drake featuring WizKid and Kyla scored the #2 and #3 spots, respectively, on that same chart.

8. ‘Shape of You’ – Ed Sheeran (2017)

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” was at the top of the chart at the end of 2017 (the year it was released), followed by “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber.

9. ‘God’s Plan’ – Drake (2018)

Drake scored the #1 place on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs chart at the end of 2018 with his song “God’s Plan.”

“Havana” by Camila Cabella also closed out the year toward the top of the chart, as did “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

10. ‘Old Town Road’ – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (2019)

Is it any surprise that “Old Town Road” landed in the top spot for 2019’s year-end Hot 100 Songs? If you’re trying to commemorate 2019’s year in music, this single is a must-have on your playlist.

Other great 2019 hits to include are “Without Me” by Halsey, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande, and “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott.

