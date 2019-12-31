Happy New Year’s Quotes & Greetings for Cards 2020

If you’re looking for that perfect New Year’s Day quote to post on social media, to add to a greeting card or to just share with your loved ones as you ring in the new year, we’ve got you covered. These New Year’s quotes, which are a mix of thoughtful, inspiring, and powerful sayings from a plethora of brilliant minds, classic films, and the world’s best writers can serve as a wonderful reminder to reflect on what the new year is all about – new beginnings, a clean slate and positive change.

From wishes of well-being, happiness and joy, to bittersweet words of wisdom, we’ve rounded up a some of our favorite holiday quotes, sayings, and messages to to share with your loved ones this New Year’s Day. As we celebrate the start of 2020, let these words of wisdom, happy messages and inspirational quotes motivate you to have your best year yet.

Quotes About the New Year & Reflecting on the Old

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” – Edith Lovejoy Pierce

“We spend January 1st walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives … not looking for flaws but for potential.” – Ellen Goodman “It’s not about perfect. It’s about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that’s where transformation happens. That’s how change occurs.” – Jillian Michaels “In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.” – Beyonce “An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” – William E. Vaughn “Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives.” – Steven Spielberg “What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet.” – Anne Frank “Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true.” – Alfred Lord Tennyson

Quotes & Messages For New Beginnings & Change

“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” – Seneca “Stay committed to your decisions, but stay flexible in your approach.” – Tony Robbins “To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” – Winston Churchill