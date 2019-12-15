Nicole Turley, John Frusciante’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicole Turley is John Frusciante’s ex-wife. The Red Hot Chile Peppers guitarist divorced Turley in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Turley is a musician best known for her project, “Swahili Blonde.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced on Instagram Sunday Frusciante is rejoining the band with the departure of Josh Klinghoffer.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past 10 years, Josh Klinghoffer,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us. We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.”

1. Nicole Turley Is a Musician Best Known for ‘Swahili Blonde’

Swahili Blonde Announces New EP Deities in Decline via Neurotic Yell Records | Music News http://t.co/4iMAnfupSZ pic.twitter.com/HkRFD2dgTY — SACVS (@SaCvS) June 16, 2015

Nicole Turkey has released multiple albums for “Swahili Blonde” and other projects.

“Swahili Blonde is the solo music project of Nicole Turley,” her website said. “Started in 2009, the music of SB is always written, recorded and produced by Nicole. After 2012, mastered by Nicole. And always performed by Nicole- sometimes featuring friends.”

2. John Frusciante & Fans Ridiculed Nicole Turley for her Alimony Request When the Couple Divorced

John Frusciante with his wife Nicole Turley. Married in 2008. pic.twitter.com/oHGCKuuonD — John Frusciante Fans (@Frusciante_Fans) November 10, 2013

Nicole Turley requested $75,000 a month to maintain her lifestyle immediately after her separation from John Frusciante, a request the guitarist called “crazy,” according to TMZ.

3. Nicole Turley’s First Band Was a Punk Band Formed in 2003

Nicole Turley joined her first band, Seventh Sea, in 2003.

“It was very punk. Most of us ladies couldn’t afford instruments, so we made the best out of hand me down stuff our musician friends didn’t want anymore,” she told 15 Questions.

4. Nicole Turley Credited John Frusciante for her First Studio & his Studio Manager for Teaching her Skills

john frusciante was literally the reason i started playing the guitar. the fact that he's back with rhcp honestly fills my heart with so much joy, excitement and happiness. i can't wait to see what the future holds in store, what unbelievable news!!! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q90Kh0Do0T — izzy (@isabelaghahowa) December 15, 2019

Nicole Turley credited her ex-husband, John Frusciante, for her first music studio in a previous interview. She also thanked his manager, Anthony Zamora, for teaching her about Pro Tools software and the basics of recording and producing, according to an interview with 15 Questions.

“I began writing and producing my own music in 2009 with Swahili Blonde, mainly because John Frusciante provided me with my first studio to write and record in. And his studio manager, Anthony Zamora, taught me the basic ins and outs of Protools, recording and mixing. I am very grateful to both them,” she said.

5. Nicole Turley Acted in 2005 Movie, ‘Good Teeth’

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Part Ways With Guitarist JOSH KLINGHOFFER, Welcome Back JOHN FRUSCIANTE https://t.co/TGSYHZw5r4 pic.twitter.com/O9zA4N4YCq — BLABBERMOUTH.NET (@BLABBERMOUTHNET) December 15, 2019

Nicole Turley also landed an acting gig in the 2005 film, “Good Teeth,” according to IMDB.

“Good Teeth follows a contemporary slave trader over several decisive days in his career,” the plot summary said. “Jack has had the standard workload. A crooked cop sells him a rich kid (who got into trouble one too many times) for export to Europe as a sex toy for an elderly heiress – a fine job, one of the best you can get; he buys a few migrant workers from the detox center for immediate sale as farm labor; he picks up Thai take out, all amongst a barrage of cell phones, pagers, and faxes that have been stretching his patience mighty thin. Beyond that, corrupt cops, travel agents representing disturbed clients, shitty merchandise, backstabbing by his peers in the industry, and countless other annoying factors make Jack realize that this is no longer the business his family has been so proud to be in for generations. There is trouble amiss and Jack considers leaving the business. His best friend is killed in a raid and he is visited by his nighttime apparition, as well as that of his deceased father. They tell him that before he gives up the business, there’s one more meaningful, earth-shattering thing he must do.”