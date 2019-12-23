Is Olive Garden Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

For many American families, Christmas Eve means a large gathering out at a restaurant as everyone awaits Santa’s arrival. If your preferred taste includes spaghetti, meatballs, and unlimited salad bowls, then Olive Garden may be your choice for December 24. The restaurant is staying open on Christmas Eve, but all locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Olive Garden is not promoting a specific holiday menu. But the chain is still offering its popular $5 Take Home Entrees special. Customers who sign up for the eClub will also earn a free appetizer or dessert.

Olive Garden Restaurants Will Close Earlier Than Normal On Christmas Eve

Most Olive Garden locations stay open until about 10 p.m. during regular business days. But as the restaurant chain pointed out at the top of its website, all locations will close early on Christmas Eve.

Most franchises appear to be closing at 8 p.m. on December 24. But the management team at each individual location ultimately makes the final decision about what time to close. Olive Garden recommends double-checking the hours at the specific restaurant located nearest you. Click here to use the locator tool.

The lunch menu is traditionally served until 3 p.m. on regular business days. But as explained on the website, Olive Garden’s “practice is to serve our dinner menu all day on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. As a courtesy to guests who ask, we will provide a lunch menu at any time. There are some regional variations.”

As referenced above, all Olive Garden locations nationwide will close their doors for Christmas Day. The restaurants will open for normal business hours on December 26.

Olive Garden Also Provides Carry-Out & Delivery

RT if all you want for Christmas is breadsticks. 🥖🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/FAPEYmwARk — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) December 21, 2019

If your family prefers to eat at the house, Olive Garden accepts carry-out and delivery orders. For catering services, there is a $75 minimum. The restaurant will also add a 15 percent delivery fee on orders up to $500. An additional fee of 5 percent is added for every dollar over $500.

Relatives can choose individual dishes, but Olive Garden also offers larger family-sized portions. For example, the Lasagna Classico serves 12 people for a cost of $53.99. (Prices may vary based on region). A dish of Fettucini Alfredo goes for about $40 and will satisfy 4-6 people. Half-gallon soups serve 6 people for about $15. The Jumbo House Salad comes with 12 breadsticks, for $21.99. Olive Garden also has a “Create Your Own Pasta Station” option for $125.

On Olive Garden’s website, some locations include a feature that shows you the estimated wait time for a table and allows you to add your name to the Wait List. Just go to the Store Locator, type in your city or zip code, and select the location you need.

