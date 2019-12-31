Is Olive Garden Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Olive Garden is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The Italian kitchen will not be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, so customers will be able to go and enjoy their favorite dishes until the New Year. Read on for a complete rundown of the Olive Garden holiday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that Olive Garden stays open for, with some of the others being Memorial Day and Christmas Eve. Holiday Hours reports that the other holidays Olive Garden remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving Day

Easter Sunday

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get pasta or whatever your favorite Olive Garden dish may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that most Olive Garden locations are open, but we advise that you put in your city and zip code regardless, to see what hours are listed on the website. Most locations will operate between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Olive Garden is not promoting a specific holiday menu. But the chain is still offering its popular $5 Take Home Entrees special. Customers who sign up for the eClub will also earn a free appetizer or dessert.

History of Olive Garden

Olive Garden was opened on December 13, 1982, in Orlando, Florida. The chain was started by General Mills, and by 1989, there were 145 locations nationwide. Olive Garden eventually became the largest chain of Italian-themed full-service restaurants in the United States. The chain currently has 892 locations worldwide.

Olive Garden recently tried to curtail their never-ending pasta dish, but it has proven such a popular item that it affected sales once it was taken off the menu. “Sales trends improved as we moved into Never Ending Pasta Bowl with more comparable marketing spend,” CEO Gene Lee told FOX Business. “Olive Garden continues to focus on operational execution, convenience and everyday value. Delivering exceptional guest experiences remains a key priority for the restaurant.”

“The promotional pipeline continues to be strong,” Lee added. “This is an important time that we focus on running great restaurants. Staffing is the most critical thing that we face. We win if we have the best people.”

