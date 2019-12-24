Is Panera Bread Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Panera Bread is open for limited hours on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) and will be closed on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25) this year. Most Panera Bread restaurants are only closed for two holidays a year, and one of them is Christmas.

There is some confusion about Panera Bread’s holiday schedule online; some sites claim Panera Bread is open 365 days a year, while others correctly state that the store is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Due to the conflicting hours listed online, and because the Panera Bread website doesn’t specify a holiday schedule, I called around to a few local restaurants in my area, and all of them confirmed that most Panera stores are closed on Christmas Day.

However, if you’re looking for a quick snack to hold you over on Christmas Eve afternoon, Panera Bread will be open for limited hours on Tuesday. The stores in my local area are open until 4 p.m., but holiday hours will likely change depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead or checking online before stopping by.

Specific Holiday Hours Vary Depending on Your Location

Specific holiday hours will likely vary depending on your location, so some Panera restaurants may not be open on Christmas Eve in smaller towns or rural areas. As mentioned above, we always recommend checking your local Panera Bread store hours before heading to the restaurant. If you’re wondering how to find the nearest bakery, Panera Bread offers a quick tutorial on how to check the hours of a store near you.

The website states, “Specific hours will vary from bakery-cafe to bakery-cafe. To find the hours for your neighborhood Panera Bread, please begin the process of placing an order here. Once you select a location and date/time, you will see more specific hours of operation, including holiday hours.”

If you hover over today’s hours, you’ll see hours for the entire week, and if you need further assistance, you can click here to find phone numbers for the restaurant nearest you. We also recommend turning on your GPS if you are searching for restaurants on a mobile phone, to get the most accurate hours for your nearest Panera Bread store.

Panera Bread Typically Remains Open for the Following Holidays

According to Store Holiday Hours, Panera Bread is generally open on the following holidays, although reduced hours may apply, depending on your location:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Frida

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Panera Bread specializes in pastas, soups, desserts, freshly-baked goods, sandwiches and salads, with a variety of options to choose from on their menu (including plenty of seasonal items). The restaurant also offers a selection of coffees, teas and beverages and an enormous bakery filled with bagels, different flavored cream cheeses, cookies, and more.

“We believe that good food, food you can feel good about, can bring out the best in all of us,” their website states. “Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.”