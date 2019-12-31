Is Panera Bread Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Panera Bread is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020. The bakery chain only closes for two holidays each year – Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, so if you’re craving some baked goods to keep you warm this holiday, Panera Bread has you covered.

Because the bakery restaurants are chain-operated, specific hours vary from bakery-cafe to bakery-cafe, according to the Panera Bread website. “To find the hours for your neighborhood Panera Bread, please begin the process of placing an order here. Once you select a location and date/time, you will see more specific hours of operation, including holiday hours, the site states.

You can find the hours and locations for your local Panera Bread restaurant by clicking here. Keep reading for details on Panera Bread’s holiday hours of operation:

Panera Bread Typically Only Closes on Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

According to Store Holiday Hours, Panera Bread is generally open on most major and minor holidays, although reduced hours may apply, depending on your location. You can check out the full list below:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Frida

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Despite SHH’s clearly-stated holiday schedule above, there is some confusion about Panera Bread’s holiday hours online; some sites claim Panera Bread is open 365 days a year, while others correctly state that the store is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Heavy has confirmed with several Panera stores that the chain is typically open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; however, because the restaurant is chain-operated, we always recommend calling ahead or checking online to confirm the holiday hours before making a trip to your nearest store.

You can click here to find phone numbers for the restaurant nearest you. We also recommend turning on your GPS if you are searching for restaurants on a mobile phone, to get the most accurate hours for your nearest Panera Bread store.

Panera Was the First Restaurant to Display Calorie Information on Their Menu Boards

Panera Bread launched in 1987 after the first store opened in Kirkwood, Missouri, according to the store’s history. 12 years later, the bakery took the first steps to serving the healthiest options possible for their customers by introducing chicken raised without antibiotics into their Strawberry Poppyseed & Chicken Salad.

By 2007, the company decided to remove all artificial trans fats from their menu, and in 2010, they become the first national restaurant to display calorie information on their menu boards. The bakery chain continued to grow and prosper since, and to this day, they pride themselves on providing their customers with “food they can feel good about.”

“We believe that good food, food you can feel good about, can bring out the best in all of us,” their website states. “Food served in a warm, welcoming environment, by people who care. To us, that’s good eating and that’s why we’re here.”