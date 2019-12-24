Is Papa John’s Delivery Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Papa John’s delivery is open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day 2019. The pizza franchise will be altering its regular hours of business, but customers will still be able to come in and buy a slice the day before Christmas. Continue reading for a rundown of the complete Papa John’s holiday schedule.

All Papa John’s locations will be closed on Christmas Day, which is the only holiday the franchise observes. They will resume standard hours of operation (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.) on Thursday, December 26, or the day after Christmas. The list of holidays that Papa John’s remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays, and some locations will open late and/or close early. It’s still a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get a pizza or whatever your favorite Papa John’s order may be.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that many of the Papa John’s locations are closed, but we do recommend putting in your city and zip code to see what hours are listed on the website.

Despite being closed on Christmas Day, Papa John’s has plenty of seasonal deals. They are offering holiday combos, which provides a number of different pizza and drink options and can serve up to 15 people.

These combos include the “Eat, Drink and Be Merry” meal, which comes with five large one-topping pizzas and a pair of 2-liter Pepsi products, and the “Oh, What Fun It is” meal, which has the five large pizzas in addition to three dessert sides or three bread options. The largest offer is the “Happier Holidays” meal, which costs $70 and includes five large pizzas, three dessert options and three bread options.

Papa John’s History

Papa John’s is the fourth largest pizza delivery restaurant chain in the United States, and it was founded in 1984 by “Papa” John Schnatter. The franchise went public in 1993, and a year later it had 500 stores. Today, it has over 5,199 locations, with 4,456 based domestically, 246 “company owned stores” under joint ventures and 35 units in Beijing and North China.

Schnatter remained the CEO of Papa John’s until 2017, when he stepped down and handed the position off Steve Ritchie. That said, Schnatter was involved in a major controversy in 2018, when he used the n-word during a conference call. He promptly stepped down from his chairman position and resigned from the board.

In 2019, it was announced that NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will join Papa John’s board of directors and become a spokesman for the brand. Months later, it was revealed that Arby’s President Rob Lynch would replace CEO Steve Ritchie, who was handpicked by Schnatter.