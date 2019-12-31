Are Pharmacies Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

New Year’s Eve is here, and New Year’s Day is right around the corner, which means many government businesses, federal services and schools are closed for the day. Dozens of convenience, grocery and drug stores also close their doors to allow employees a day to spend with family, which raises the question – are pharmacies open or closed on New Year’s Eve and Day, 2019-2020?

Many common pharmacies and drug stores will remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year, so you might be in luck. However, many grocery stores and drug stores have special holiday hours on both days, so we always recommend calling ahead before making a trip to your nearest drug store.

Keep reading for a list of popular pharmacies that remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:

Walgreens, CVS & Rite Aid Will Remain Open on New Year’s Eve & Day

Although many drug stores, pharmacies and convenience stores remain open on New Year’s Eve and Day, some may have limited hours depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead, or checking online to avoid wasting a trip. Keep reading for a list of common drug stores open on New Year’s Eve and Day, as well as their holiday schedules below:

Walgreens: Walgreens stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but pharmacy and regular store hours may vary depending on your location. Some will have extended hours, and may even remain open for 24 hours to accommodate the holiday. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

CVS: CVS locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but pharmacy hours vary by location. However, most locations will have regular business hours on both days. Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for New Year’s.

Rite Aid: Most stores close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and hours may vary on New Year’s Day. Pharmacies are operating on modified schedules, according to AL.com. You can find Rite Aid hours and locations by clicking here for stores based on location, or here to search by zip code.

Target: Target will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, December 31, depending on your location. Target will be open during regular business hours on New Year’s Day, January 1, although the pharmacy hours may be affected by the holiday. Click here to find the holiday hours of a Target near you.

Walmart Will Remain Open for Regular Business Hours, Depending on Your Location

Walmart: Most stores are open for regular business hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020. Many Walmart stores are 24 hours, but the pharmacy is typically open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. The holiday may affect the pharmacy hours, so click here to find your nearest Walmart pharmacy schedule. You can also find your local Walmart Pharmacy with the Walmart Mobile app, according to the Walmart website. Here’s how: