Is There Pizza Delivery on Christmas Eve & Day, 2019?

If you’re looking for a slice of pizza to hold you over on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, 2019, you might be out of luck. Most popular chain pizza restaurants, including Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, Papa John’s and Little Caesars close early on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. All three restaurants were open for limited hours Tuesday afternoon, but most stores closed by 5 p.m., including delivery.

Although many Pizza Hut, Little Caesars and Domino’s Pizza chains are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, some stores may remain open with limited hours, depending on your location. Since the pizza restaurants are all chain-operated, the hours and holiday schedule may vary, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.

Here’s what you need to know about pizza delivery on Christmas, 2019:

Many Pizza Chains Remains Open for Most Major Holidays, Excluding Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day & Easter Sunday

Since pizza is typically a very popular craving during holidays like New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains such as Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza remain open on those specific federal holidays. After all, pizza does big business during those weekends, and plenty of people use the holidays as an excuse to gather with family and friends to eat, so it wouldn’t make sense to close on those days.

However, the same pizza restaurants tend to close in the early evening or close their doors altogether on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas to allow their employees to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s, Little Caesars and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

All three pizza chains generally only close for a full day on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and sometimes Easter Sunday, depending on the restaurant.

We Always Recommend Calling Your Local Pizza Restaurant to Double Check the Hours

Although the restaurants typically remains open on Christmas Eve, the hours will likely be limited due to the holiday. Since Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Little Caesars are all chain-operated, the hours may vary depending on your location, so it’s always in your best interest to call ahead before stopping by.

“Store hours are up to each local franchisee to determine, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” a Domino’s Pizza rep said of the chain’s holiday schedule, according to Country Living. “So some stores will be open regular hours, some will be closed, and some will be open limited hours.”

Regular business hours will resume for all three restaurants on Thursday, December 26, until New Year’s Eve. Domino’s is generally open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later during regular business hours. Little Caesars is usually open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays, and all three pizza joints are also often open much later on weekends, usually 1 a.m. or until just after bar close. Again, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Domino’s hours by clicking here, Pizza Hut here, and Little Caesars here.

READ NEXT: Are KFC & Popeyes Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

