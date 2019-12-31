Is There Pizza Delivery on New Year’s Eve & Day, 2019-2020?

If you’re looking for a slice of pizza to hold you over on New Year’s Eve, or if you just want something easy for dinner on New Year’s Day, you might be in luck – most pizza delivery restaurants and popular pizza chains will be open on both New Year’s Eve and Day, 2019-2020. However, dozens of restaurants also close their doors to allow employees a day to spend the day with family, which raises the question – which pizza restaurants are open today? And which places deliver?

Since pizza is typically a very popular craving during holidays like New Year’s Eve and Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains such as Little Caesars, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza often remain open in order to accommodate the high demand of people ordering out. However, some places may have limited hours on New Year’s Eve and Day, so we always recommend calling ahead to be sure of the hours before making the trip.

Here’s what you need to know about pizza delivery on New Year’s Eve and Day, 2019-2020:

Little Caesars, Pizza Hut & Domino’s Pizza Will be Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day This Year

Although many restaurants close on major holidays, most pizza chains remain open during big, celebratory holidays like New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial weekend, the 4th of July and Labor Day weekend. After all, pizza is a go-to for many celebrations during those holidays, so it wouldn’t make sense to close down and lose out on the big sales that those weekends bring.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s, Little Caesars and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

All three pizza chains generally only close for a full day on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and sometimes Easter Sunday, depending on the restaurant and location.

Some Pizza Chains May Have Reduced or Extended Hours, or May Open Later on New Year’s Day

Although the restaurants typically remain open on New Year’s Eve and Day, some locations may have reduced hours, or even extended hours to accommodate the holiday. Some may also open later on New Year’s Day to allow employees to get some sleep after working late the night before. Since Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Little Caesars are all chain-operated, the hours may vary depending on your location, so it’s always in your best interest to call ahead before stopping by or placing an order.

“Store hours are up to each local franchisee to determine,” a Domino’s Pizza rep said of the chain’s holiday schedule, according to Country Living. “So some stores will be open regular hours, some will be closed, and some will be open limited hours.”

Regular business hours will resume for all three restaurants on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Domino’s is generally open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later during regular business hours. Little Caesars is usually open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays, and all three pizza joints are also often open much later on weekends, usually 1 a.m. or until just after bar close. Again, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Domino’s hours by clicking here, Pizza Hut here, and Little Caesars here.