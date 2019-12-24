Is Pizza Hut Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Google - Labeled for Reuse
Is Pizza Hut open or closed on Christmas Eve and Day, 2019? Read on for information on holiday hours, specials and menu options for the restaurant.
Pizza Hut is open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, 2019 and closed on Christmas Day, so if you’re looking for an afternoon snack this holiday season, you might be out of luck on Wednesday. The pizza store typically only closes on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day each year.
Although the chain is usually open on Christmas Eve, Pizza Hut doesn’t list their holiday hours on their website (likely because they are chain-operated), so we always recommend calling ahead andcontacting your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before heading out to grab a bite to eat.
Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:
Pizza Hut is Open on Most Major Holidays, Excluding Christmas, Thanksgiving & Easter
GettyPizza Hut store in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 29, 2018.
According to Saving Advice, Pizza Hut is open on most major holidays, including Independence Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The site states, “The Pizza Hut holiday schedule is similar to many other large chain restaurants.On most holidays, you’ll find that your location is open.However, there are a couple of days where all Pizza Hut restaurants close and a few others when your Pizza Hut may operate on a shorter, holiday schedule.”
Here is a look at Pizza Hut’s 2019 holiday schedule through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to Saving Advice:
Tuesday, January 1: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on New Year’s Day
Monday, January 21: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Thursday, February 14: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Valentine’s Day
Monday, February 18: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Presidents’ Day
Sunday, March 17: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on St.Patrick’s Day
Friday, April 19: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Good Friday
Sunday, April 21: Pizza Hut restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday
Monday, April 22: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Easter Monday
Sunday, May 12: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Mother’s Day
Monday, May 27: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Memorial Day
Sunday, June 16: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Father’s Day
Thursday, July 4: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Independence Day
Monday, September 2: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Labor Day
Monday, October 14: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Columbus Day
Thursday, October 31: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Halloween
Monday, November 11: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Veteran’s Day
Thursday, November 28: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day, but for limited hours
Friday, November 29: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Black Friday for extended hours
Tuesday, December 24: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, but for limited hours
Wednesday, December 25: Pizza Hut restaurants are closed on Christmas Day
Tuesday, December 31: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve
Wednesday, January 1: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on New Year’s Day 2020
Although the schedule will likely change in 2020 for the day the holiday falls on, the holiday hours typically remain the same each year, so you can expect similar holiday hours for 2020. You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here.
Pizza Hut Has More Than 16,000 Restaurants in over 100 Countries
Pizza Hut calls itself the “the pizza company that lives life unboxed,” and has more than 16,000 restaurants and 350,000 team members in more than 100 countries, according to its site.
“At Pizza Hut, we don’t just make pizza. We make people happy,” the website states. “Pizza Hut was built on the belief that pizza night should be special, and we carry that belief into everything we do. With more than 60 years of experience under our belts, we understand how to best serve our customers through tried and true service principles: We create food we’re proud to serve and deliver it fast, with a smile.”