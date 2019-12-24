Is Pizza Hut Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Is Pizza Hut Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Google - Labeled for Reuse Is Pizza Hut open or closed on Christmas Eve and Day, 2019? Read on for information on holiday hours, specials and menu options for the restaurant.

Pizza Hut is open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, 2019 and closed on Christmas Day, so if you’re looking for an afternoon snack this holiday season, you might be out of luck on Wednesday. The pizza store typically only closes on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day each year.

Although the chain is usually open on Christmas Eve, Pizza Hut doesn’t list their holiday hours on their website (likely because they are chain-operated), so we always recommend calling ahead and contacting your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before heading out to grab a bite to eat.

Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Pizza Hut is Open on Most Major Holidays, Excluding Christmas, Thanksgiving & Easter

Pizza Hut Super Bowl deals

GettyPizza Hut store in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 29, 2018.

According to Saving Advice, Pizza Hut is open on most major holidays, including Independence Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The site states, “  

Although the schedule will likely change in 2020 for the day the holiday falls on, the holiday hours typically remain the same each year, so you can expect similar holiday hours for 2020. You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here.

Pizza Hut Has More Than 16,000 Restaurants in over 100 Countries

Pizza Hut calls itself the “the pizza company that lives life unboxed,” and has more than 16,000 restaurants and 350,000 team members in more than 100 countries, according to its site.

“At Pizza Hut, we don’t just make pizza. We make people happy,” the website states. “Pizza Hut was built on the belief that pizza night should be special, and we carry that belief into everything we do. With more than 60 years of experience under our belts, we understand how to best serve our customers through tried and true service principles: We create food we’re proud to serve and deliver it fast, with a smile.”

