Is Pizza Hut Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Pizza Hut is open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, 2019 and closed on Christmas Day, so if you’re looking for an afternoon snack this holiday season, you might be out of luck on Wednesday. The pizza store typically only closes on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day each year.

Although the chain is usually open on Christmas Eve, Pizza Hut doesn’t list their holiday hours on their website (likely because they are chain-operated), so we always recommend calling ahead and contacting your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before heading out to grab a bite to eat.

Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Pizza Hut is Open on Most Major Holidays, Excluding Christmas, Thanksgiving & Easter

According to Saving Advice, Pizza Hut is open on most major holidays, including Independence Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The site states, “The Pizza Hut holiday schedule is similar to many other large chain restaurants. On most holidays, you’ll find that your location is open. However, there are a couple of days where all Pizza Hut restaurants close and a few others when your Pizza Hut may operate on a shorter, holiday schedule.”

Here is a look at Pizza Hut’s 2019 holiday schedule through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to Saving Advice:

Tuesday, January 1: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on New Year’s Day

Monday, January 21: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Thursday, February 14: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Valentine’s Day

Monday, February 18: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Presidents’ Day

Sunday, March 17: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on St. Patrick’s Day

Friday, April 19: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Good Friday

Sunday, April 21: Pizza Hut restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday

Monday, April 22: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Easter Monday

Sunday, May 12: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Mother’s Day

Monday, May 27: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Memorial Day

Sunday, June 16: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Father’s Day

Thursday, July 4: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Independence Day

Monday, September 2: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Labor Day

Monday, October 14: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Columbus Day

Thursday, October 31: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Halloween

Monday, November 11: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Veteran’s Day

Thursday, November 28: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day, but for limited hours

Friday, November 29: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Black Friday for extended hours

Tuesday, December 24: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, but for limited hours

Wednesday, December 25: Pizza Hut restaurants are closed on Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 31: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve

Wednesday, January 1: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on New Year’s Day 2020

Although the schedule will likely change in 2020 for the day the holiday falls on, the holiday hours typically remain the same each year, so you can expect similar holiday hours for 2020. You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here.

Pizza Hut Has More Than 16,000 Restaurants in over 100 Countries

Pizza Hut calls itself the “the pizza company that lives life unboxed,” and has more than 16,000 restaurants and 350,000 team members in more than 100 countries, according to its site.

“At Pizza Hut, we don’t just make pizza. We make people happy,” the website states. “Pizza Hut was built on the belief that pizza night should be special, and we carry that belief into everything we do. With more than 60 years of experience under our belts, we understand how to best serve our customers through tried and true service principles: We create food we’re proud to serve and deliver it fast, with a smile.”