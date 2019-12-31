Is Pizza Hut Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Pizza Hut is open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you’re looking for a quick snack before you head out to celebrate, or if you are planning on staying in and ordering a pizza for a relaxing night at home, you’re in luck. The pizza store typically only closes on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day each year.

Although the chain is usually open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Pizza Hut doesn’t list their holiday hours on their website (likely because they are chain-operated), so we always recommend calling ahead and contacting your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before stopping by to grab a slice of pizza. Some restaurants in smaller cities or rural areas may have limited hours on both days, including closing early or opening later in the day, so it never hurts to double check with your local store.

You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

The Pizza Chain Typically Remains Open on Major Holidays Like New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day, Independence Day & Labor Day

According to Saving Advice, Pizza Hut is open on most major holidays, including New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day. The site states, “The Pizza Hut holiday schedule is similar to many other large chain restaurants. On most holidays, you’ll find that your location is open. However, there are a couple of days where all Pizza Hut restaurants close and a few others when your Pizza Hut may operate on a shorter, holiday schedule.”

Check out Pizza Hut’s 2019 holiday schedule through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to Saving Advice, below:

Monday, January 21: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Thursday, February 14: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Valentine’s Day

Monday, February 18: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Presidents’ Day

Sunday, March 17: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on St. Patrick’s Day

Friday, April 19: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Good Friday

Sunday, April 21: Pizza Hut restaurants are closed on Easter Sunday

Monday, April 22: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Easter Monday

Sunday, May 12: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Mother’s Day

Monday, May 27: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Memorial Day

Sunday, June 16: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Father’s Day

Thursday, July 4: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Independence Day

Monday, September 2: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Labor Day

Monday, October 14: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Columbus Day

Thursday, October 31: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Halloween

Monday, November 11: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Veteran’s Day

Thursday, November 28: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day, but for limited hours

Friday, November 29: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Black Friday for extended hours

Tuesday, December 24: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on Christmas Eve, but for limited hours

Wednesday, December 25: Pizza Hut restaurants are closed on Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 31: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve

Wednesday, January 1: Pizza Hut restaurants are open on New Year’s Day 2020

Although the schedule will likely change in 2020 for the day the holiday falls on, it’s unlikely that the schedule will change much over the next year in terms of days that the pizza chain is open or closed, so you can expect similar holiday hours for 2020.

You Can Earn Free Pizza & Breadsticks With Pizza Hut’s ‘Hut Rewards’

You can now earn free pizza and discounts at Pizza Hut through the restaurant’s “Hut Rewards” program. Customers earn two points for every $1 spent on orders and deliveries, which can later be used toward discounted pizza, breadsticks and more.

“For every $1 you spend on food and drinks you’ll earn 2 points,” the Pizza Hut website states. “There is no limit on how many points you can earn. Spend your points on breadsticks and pizza! You can earn medium or large pizzas and breadsticks are only 75 points.”

75 points earns you free breadsticks, 150 points is good toward a medium, two-topping pizza, 200 gets you any medium pizza, and 250 points can be used toward any large pizza.

As for holiday deals, the specific New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day specials at the pizza restaurant will likely change depending on your location, so we recommend calling your local store to see what they are offering for holiday deals. You can also click here to see today’s specials.