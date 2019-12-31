Is Pizza Hut Open or Closed on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Pizza Hut is open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2019-2020, so if you’re looking for a quick snack before you head out to celebrate, or if you are planning on staying in and ordering a pizza for a relaxing night at home, you’re in luck. The pizza store typically only closes on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day each year.
Although the chain is usually open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Pizza Hut doesn’t list their holiday hours on their website (likely because they are chain-operated), so we always recommend calling ahead and contacting your local restaurant to be sure of the hours before stopping by to grab a slice of pizza. Some restaurants in smaller cities or rural areas may have limited hours on both days, including closing early or opening later in the day, so it never hurts to double check with your local store.
You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:
The Pizza Chain Typically Remains Open on Major Holidays Like New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day, Independence Day & Labor Day
According to Saving Advice, Pizza Hut is open on most major holidays, including New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day. The site states, “
Although the schedule will likely change in 2020 for the day the holiday falls on, it’s unlikely that the schedule will change much over the next year in terms of days that the pizza chain is open or closed, so you can expect similar holiday hours for 2020.
You Can Earn Free Pizza & Breadsticks With Pizza Hut’s ‘Hut Rewards’
You can now earn free pizza and discounts at Pizza Hut through the restaurant’s “Hut Rewards” program. Customers earn two points for every $1 spent on orders and deliveries, which can later be used toward discounted pizza, breadsticks and more.
“For every $1 you spend on food and drinks you’ll earn 2 points,” the Pizza Hut website states. “There is no limit on how many points you can earn. Spend your points on breadsticks and pizza! You can earn medium or large pizzas and breadsticks are only 75 points.”
75 points earns you free breadsticks, 150 points is good toward a medium, two-topping pizza, 200 gets you any medium pizza, and 250 points can be used toward any large pizza.
As for holiday deals, the specific New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day specials at the pizza restaurant will likely change depending on your location, so we recommend calling your local store to see what they are offering for holiday deals. You can also click here to see today’s specials.