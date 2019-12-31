Publix Hours Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

Happy New Year! As we head into 2020, one of your resolutions might be to plan ahead more in the coming year. But for now, you might have to deal with some last-minute change-of-plans. Whether you ran out of supplies at home before a New Year’s Eve party or you forgot an important ingredient for a New Year’s Day meal or football party, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you. If you’re thinking about Publix, we have good news. Publix is open on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020.

Publix Is Open for New Year’s Shopping on December 31 & January

Although Publix was closed on Christmas Day, it’s open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Publix’s holiday store hours webpage explains its holiday hours.

On New Year’s Eve, all stores are open regular hours and will close at 9 p.m. local time.

On New Year’s Day (January 1, 2020), here are the following store hours, according to the store’s holiday webpage:

Stores located in the following Florida counties will open at 7 a.m.: Broward, Dade, Indian River, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie. All other stores open at regular hours.

Many stores will close at 7 p.m.; stores in select areas will close later.

All Publix pharmacies are closed on New Year’s Day.

To find the exact holiday hours for your store, locate your store here. You can enter your city and state or your ZIP code or store number to find the store hours.

Publix Recipes & News

Publix typically offers holiday meals that you can order online, either for delivery, in-store pickup, or curbside pickup. You can also get same-day delivery from Publix powered by Instacart. That means you can get your groceries delivered if you order during store hours. Publix is currently offering a free month of Instacart Express where all deliveries are free for orders over $35 with the code GETEXPRESS30. Learn more here.

If you’re looking for some New Year’s recipes, you can find great recipes on Publix’s website here. So if you have all the ingredients and just need some help putting it all together, then Publix can help you online.

Here’s a look at Publix’s cookie recipe.

Here's a look at Publix's cookie recipe.

And its holiday trimmings recipes.

And its holiday trimmings recipes.

Last year, Publix had a Thanksgiving ad that still moves people to tears one year later. Check it out below.

Last year, Publix had a Thanksgiving ad that still moves people to tears one year later. Check it out below.

This year, Publix released a new holiday ad for Christmas 2019. You can watch it below. It’s another incredibly sweet commercial that you’ll love.

This year, Publix released a new holiday ad for Christmas 2019. You can watch it below. It's another incredibly sweet commercial that you'll love.

Publix has a great way of making ads that really pull on your heart-strings. It’s hard to watch their ads without getting tears in your eyes, they’re so sweet.

This year, Publix contributed more than 295 million pounds of food to local food banks through a perishable recovery program. That’s one way to really live out the holiday spirit and give back to others. Publix also committed another $2 billion to fight food insecurity, Tampa Bay Business Journal reported. This brings the total to $4 billion. So they’re really living out the holiday spirit.