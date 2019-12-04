Does Ragnar Lothbrok Return for the Final Season of Vikings?

Ragnar Lothbrok, the late King of Kattegat on the popular History series Vikings, is rumored to be making a cameo appearance during the sixth and final season of the show, which premieres December 4 at 9 p.m. EST. Warning: major Vikings spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Season 6 (or Season 4, for that matter).

Ragnar, who was played by actor Travis Fimmel throughout the first several seasons of the show, was killed off during the second half of Season 4 after King Aelle threw him into a pit of snakes. He died from venomous snake bites and has only appeared in flashbacks since his death.

However, rumors have recently surfaced that Fimmel might reprise his role as Ragnar at some point during the finale series of the show. Here’s what we know about Ragnar’s possible return:

Alexander Ludwig Shared a Photo Featuring Fimmel on Instagram, Sparking Rumors of His Return

Cast member Alexander Ludwig, who plays Bjorn Ironside, the new King of Kattegat, shared a photo on Instagram that some fans believe hints at Fimmel’s return. The picture, which was posted on April 1, featured Ludwig having lunch with Fimmel, and is captioned, “I’m on a diet.”

Although neither the network nor the showrunners have confirmed Fimmel’s return at this time (and likely won’t even if he does have a small role in the final season), hopeful fans have been speculating wildly that Ludwig’s picture is solid proof that Fimmel’s character Ragnar will make one last cameo appearance before the series comes to an end.

One Instagrammer wrote in the comments of the photo, “Is ragnar will be back in season 6? Ohhhh then what is travis doing in vikings set location? … it made me think he will be back,” while another asked, “Coming back [to] Season 6 as a Ghost maybe?”

Lagertha Mentions Ragnar in a Clip of the Upcoming Season

Norsemen lick your wounds now. But never forget. The war is not over ⚔️ Season VI of #VIkings coming to @HISTORY soon, #ShieldGeeks pic.twitter.com/i2nHvh3tIS — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) January 31, 2019

A a clip from the new season also has fans questioning Ragnar’s possible return, after Lagertha mentions the late king’s death. “He died for all of us,” Lagertha says at the very end of the trailer above, although she doesn’t expand any further.

To this day, nothing has been set in stone regarding Ragnar’s return. The clip might not hold any special significance or deep, hidden message like fans are hoping for, and the picture is far from proof that Fimmel will be returning for the final season, so without confirmation from the network, Ragnar’s reappearance is strictly speculation at this time.

The picture was posted on April Fools Day, so it could have just been a joke Ludwig was playing on his fans to get them amped up for the final season. The photo could also have been an older, throwback picture of the two together when Fimmel was still on the show regularly; however, since Ludwig didn’t elaborate any further on when or where the picture was taken, it’s unclear at this time if Fimmel will be returning for Season 6 or not.

Fans will just have to tune in Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of Vikings and see if Fimmel reprises his role as Ragnar. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

