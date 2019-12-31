New Year’s Day is a federal holiday but New Year’s Eve is not. Other federal holidays observed nationwide throughout the year include Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (otherwise known as President’s Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. This year, President Donald Trump also declared Christmas Eve to be a federal holiday.

There will also be no mail delivery on New Year’s Day, as USPS branches will not be running on Wednesday. Public libraries and schools are closed, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will also be closed. The stock market is also closed for the day on January 1.