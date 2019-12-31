What restaurants are open on New Year’s Day, 2020? If you don’t want to cook after a long night of ringing in the new year, you’re in luck – there are quite a few chain restaurants that remain open on New Year’s Day, including, Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Chili’s, and many more.

If a sit-down restaurant isn’t your thing, there are plenty of fast food chains open on January 1 as well, including McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, and Panera Bread, among others. Keep reading for a rundown of chain restaurants open on New Year’s Day, 2020:

What Restaurants Are Open on New Year’s Day This Year?

Although the restaurants below typically remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day each year, some stores may have reduced (or even extended) hours for the holiday, so we recommend contacting your local restaurant before heading out to grab a bite to eat. Some restaurants may open later in the day, while others may only be open for half days, so it doesn’t hurt to call before stopping out.

Check out a list of some of the most popular chain restaurants open on Wednesday, January 1:

Fast Food Chain Restaurants:

Arby’s

Baskin-Robbins

Ben & Jerry’s

Blimpie

Boston Market

Burger King

Carl’s Jr.

Chick-Fil-A

Chipotle

Dairy Queen

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’ Donuts

Hardee’s

In-N-Out Burger

Jack in the Box

Jimmy John’s

KFC

Krispy Kreme

Little Ceasars

McDonald’s

Noodles & Company

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Papa John’s Pizza

Pizza Hut

Popeye’s

Red Robin

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

Waffle House

Wendy’s

White Castle

Sit-Down Restaurants:

Applebee’s

Benihana

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Dave & Buster’s

Denny’s

Fogo de Chão

Huddle House

IHOP

Morton’s the Steakhouse

Olive Garden

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Shoney’s

Steak ‘n Shake

Texas Roadhouse

TGI Friday’s

The Capital Grille

The Cheesecake Factory

Wahlburgers

If you’re craving some quick, easy food but don’t feel like leaving the house, you can always fall back on pizza delivery on New Year’s Day. Since pizza is typically a very popular craving during holidays like New Year’s Eve and Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains such as Little Caesars, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza often remain open in order to accommodate the high demand of people ordering out.

The Stock Market, Banks, USPS & Other Federal Services Will be Closed on New Year’s Day