What restaurants are open on New Year’s Day, 2020? If you don’t want to cook after a long night of ringing in the new year, you’re in luck – there are quite a few chain restaurants that remain open on New Year’s Day, including, Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Chili’s, and many more.
If a sit-down restaurant isn’t your thing, there are plenty of fast food chains open on January 1 as well, including McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, and Panera Bread, among others. Keep reading for a rundown of chain restaurants open on New Year’s Day, 2020:
What Restaurants Are Open on New Year’s Day This Year?
Although the restaurants below typically remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day each year, some stores may have reduced (or even extended) hours for the holiday, so we recommend contacting your local restaurant before heading out to grab a bite to eat. Some restaurants may open later in the day, while others may only be open for half days, so it doesn’t hurt to call before stopping out.
Check out a list of some of the most popular chain restaurants open on Wednesday, January 1:
Fast Food Chain Restaurants:
- Arby’s
- Baskin-Robbins
- Ben & Jerry’s
- Blimpie
- Boston Market
- Burger King
- Carl’s Jr.
- Chick-Fil-A
- Chipotle
- Dairy Queen
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Hardee’s
- In-N-Out Burger
- Jack in the Box
- Jimmy John’s
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- Little Ceasars
- McDonald’s
- Noodles & Company
- Panera Bread
- Panda Express
- Papa John’s Pizza
- Pizza Hut
- Popeye’s
- Red Robin
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
- White Castle
Sit-Down Restaurants:
- Applebee’s
- Benihana
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Chili’s
- Cracker Barrel
- Dave & Buster’s
- Denny’s
- Fogo de Chão
- Huddle House
- IHOP
- Morton’s the Steakhouse
- Olive Garden
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Shoney’s
- Steak ‘n Shake
- Texas Roadhouse
- TGI Friday’s
- The Capital Grille
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Wahlburgers
If you’re craving some quick, easy food but don’t feel like leaving the house, you can always fall back on pizza delivery on New Year’s Day. Since pizza is typically a very popular craving during holidays like New Year’s Eve and Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, many pizza chains such as Little Caesars, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza often remain open in order to accommodate the high demand of people ordering out.
The Stock Market, Banks, USPS & Other Federal Services Will be Closed on New Year’s Day
New Year’s Day is a federal holiday but New Year’s Eve is not. Other federal holidays observed nationwide throughout the year include Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (otherwise known as President’s Day), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. This year, President Donald Trump also declared Christmas Eve to be a federal holiday.
There will also be no mail delivery on New Year’s Day, as USPS branches will not be running on Wednesday. Public libraries and schools are closed, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will also be closed. The stock market is also closed for the day on January 1.