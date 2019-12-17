How to Watch RHOC Season 14 Finale & Reunions Online

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 finale airs on Tuesday, December 17 at 9/8c on Bravo. The finale will be followed by a three-part reunion episode so that fans can see the reality show’s stars get together and reflect on all that transpired while they were filming season 14.

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 14 Finale & Reunion Preview

The official synopsis for Tuesday, December 17’s season 14 finale episode, entitled “Whooping It Up for Wedding Bells,” reads “Shannon goes on a date with a man whom she plans to invite to Vicki’s engagement party; Emily helps Gina pack up her Coto house; Emily is surprised at a medical diagnosis; the ladies celebrate Vicki’s engagement with a farmhouse chic party.”

After the season 14 finale, Bravo will be airing its season 14 reunion episode in 3 parts. Reunion Part 1 airs on Wednesday, December 18 at 10/9c; Part 2 airs the following Monday, December 23, at 10/9c. The third and final part of the reunion airs after Christmas, on Thursday, December 26.

From what we’ve seen of the reunion special so far in promos, it is sure to be full of explosive confrontations and added drama. According to Bravo’s press release, the reunion includes Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and even RHOC original cast member Vicki Gunvalson.

As fans of the show and its stars already know, Shannon Beador is currently dating her boyfriend John Janssen, but her love life and the return of “Fun Shannon” will be discussed during part 1. It will also address Emily and Gina’s friendship and the drama they faced throughout the season.

During part 2, Tamra updates fans on her family and business’s statuses and Braunwyn opens up about her strained relationship with her mother. Part 2 concludes with the highly-anticipated confrontation between Vicky and Braunwyn, where Vicky accuses Braunwyn of destroying “the show she created.”

That heated conversation continues into part 3, with Vicky ultimately leaving. Emily and Gina’s season 14 struggles are discussed once more, with a surprise appearance by Shane so that he and Emily can discuss their marriage and if divorce is on the table.

Kelly and her strained relationship with the “Tres Amigos” will also come to a head, with Vicky says “I’m tired of her making a pig face and acting like that’s OK to do. Do you think you’re a beauty queen?” In response, Kelly fires back with “I’m way better looking than you are, that’s for sure.”

Tune in to the season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County, airing Tuesday, December 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.

