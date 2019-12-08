When Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 4 on Hulu?

The new season of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim is already phenomenal, and it seems like the best is still yet to come. If you’re used to watching episodes of Rick and Morty on Hulu, then you may be wondering just when you’ll be able to watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 4 on Hulu. The answer depends on what type of Hulu subscription you have. Read on for more details.

You Can Watch New Episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ Only on Hulu with Live TV

If you have Hulu with Live TV in the U.S., you can stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air, including Season 4 Episode 4. Season 4 Episode 4 will be airing Sunday night, December 8 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central.)

Hulu with Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, but it costs more than regular Hulu. With Hulu with Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Rick and Morty episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app. Cable is not required, but it costs $44.99/month. The service also has an on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR.

Some Hulu with Live TV subscribers have expressed concern on Twitter because the episodes don’t always show up for live streaming. But this seems to be more of a glitch than a regular occurrence. Here’s one customer asking about this below:

Hulu explained in the tweet above that new episodes are made available for Live subscribers, but sometimes availability may vary. In general, you should be able to watch new episodes of Rick and Morty live as they air if you have Hulu with Live TV. If the episode isn’t showing up for you, try making sure the relevant app is updated and restarting the device you’re using. If it still isn’t working, contact Hulu Support on Twitter at @hulu_support.

Episode 4 should appear on Hulu with Live TV starting Sunday, December 8 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

New Episodes Won’t Be Added to Regular Hulu Until Sometime After Season 4 Is Finished

If you have regular Hulu and not Hulu with Live TV, then you cannot watch new episodes of Rick and Morty from Season 4. Those episodes won’t be added until sometime after the new season ends. You can watch Seasons 1-3, but you can’t see Season 4 yet.

Hulu Support answered this question about Season 4 on Hulu in the two tweets below. First, it explained that Season 4 will be added to regular Hulu “sometime after the full season finishes airing in its entirety.” That’s because they have the rights to stream past seasons of Rick and Morty in their regular streaming library, but not until the seasons are over.

They gave the same answer in a more recent tweet too.

The new season will eventually be available on both Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) But the earliest regular Hulu and HBO Max will see the new season is likely May 2020, when HBO Max launches, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works