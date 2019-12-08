Can You Watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 4 on AdultSwim.com?

Tonight is the newest episode of Rick and Morty, Season 4 Episode 4 on Adult Swim. If you’re wanting to watch the newest episode, “Claw and Hoarder,” on AdultSwim.com or the Adult Swim mobile app, then we have good news and bad news. The good news is that the episode will be available on both. But the bad news is that it will only be available for people with a cable log-in. Read on for more details. Scroll to the end of this story to see reliable live stream options that offer free trials if you’re looking for a quick fix for tonight.

AdultSwim.com & the Mobile App Will Have Season 4 Episode 4 for Viewers Who Have a Cable Log-In

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription accepted by AdultSwim.com, then you’re out of luck when it comes to watching Rick and Morty‘s newest episode tonight. The new episodes are no longer available to watch for free.

Fans of the show got to watch the Season 4 premiere both online and on the app for free without needing a cable log-in. But that option was only available for the first episode. Ever since Episode 2 on, both the mobile app and AdultSwim.com have required a cable log-in to view subsequent episodes. This includes tonight’s Episode 4.

If you’re still interested in reading about how to stream the episode, here are the details.

For AdultSwim.com, you can stream the new episode at adultSwim.com/videos/rick-and-morty. It’s not always posted as soon as the new episode airs, but usually fairly quickly after. As you can see from the screenshot below, all the episodes since Episode 1 have required cable log-ins.

Note that if you’re using adultswim.com/streams/rick-and-morty instead, that link says the new episode will be available on demand starting at 3 a.m. Eastern.

If you’re using Adult Swim’s mobile app, the same rules apply. If you open the mobile app, the first thing you’ll be asked is if the app can connect to your cable provider. The simulcast option on the mobile app, just like on AdultSwim.com, always requires a cable log-in. So does the [AS] Stream option, which mentions that a new episode of Rick and Morty will be available on demand starting at 3 a.m. Eastern, but only for those with a cable log-in.

The best link for seeing the new episode on the Adult Swim mobile app can be found by going to Shows on the app’s menu and clicking on Rick and Morty. That’s where you can find the new episodes that require a cable log-in. If the show’s name doesn’t show up for you, you can always search for Rick and Morty on the app and find the following page that way:

Note: if you’re outside the U.S. then you’re out of luck. Viewers in other countries have reported that the app is blocked for them. And AdultSwim.com doesn’t let them access any episodes from outside the U.S.

Alternative Live Stream Options

If you still have your heart set on watching the new episode live, there are other options outside of Adult Swim. AT&T TV Now and FuboTV both come with free trials to test the services. And if you have Hulu, you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air or watch them later, but only if you have Hulu with Live TV, which costs more than regular Hulu and comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

Tonight’s episode is called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty.” This is a reference to the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. But considering how the last episode’s title related very little to the episode content itself (“One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty” had little to do with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,) we probably can’t get a lot of hints about the episode from the title.

Here’s the trailer:

The description for Episode 4 reads: “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Next week we’ll get to watch Episode 5. Then after that we will likely have a hiatus for the holidays until Rick and Morty returns for the last five episodes of Season 4 sometime in 2020.

