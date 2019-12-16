Alternatives if ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 Doesn’t Play on AdultSwim.com

Last week, AdultSwim.com and the Adult Swim app had a lot of issues playing the newest Rick and Morty episode. In fact, the new episode wasn’t viewable until many hours after it first premiered on Adult Swim’s TV channel. Here’s what happened last week and what to do if you encounter the same problem again this week for Season 4 Episode 5 of Rick and Morty.

If You Get an Error Message or a Blank Screen, You Might Need to Try an Alternative Option

Last week, AdultSwim.com viewers and app users encountered errors when they tried to play Rick and Morty‘s newest episode. It’s not clear exactly what happened, and the issue wasn’t’ resolved for many hours.

Viewers who tried to watch on AdultSwim.com encountered an “Error Video Is Missing” screen for the newest episode last week. Others just saw a black screen and nothing was loading at all when they tried to watch Episode 4 on AdultSwim.com. Still others who were using the mobile app got a “Video Has Failed to Load” screen.

If you’re encountering an error or a blank screen on the website, first make sure that you are at the right location. You should be at the Rick and Morty Videos page on Adult Swim, which is here. You’ll also need a cable log-in if you want to watch an episode. The streams page does not show Rick and Morty live and says that new episodes at that link will not be available until 3 a.m. Eastern on Sundays and will also require a cable log-in.

If you’re encountering an error with the mobile app, make sure that you have logged in with your cable login’s credentials. Then make sure that you are at the “Shows” page for Rick and Morty and not the streams page.

If you’re at the right page through either option and still encountering a problem, you’ll also want to make sure that you have your AdBlocker turned off. It’s worth noting that for other episodes, if you have AdBlocker on your browser or a similar app, then you might just get stuck with a black screen and the episode won’t play because an ad is required to run first. For this author, turning off AdBlocker allowed me to watch other episodes that wouldn’t air.

If none of these options work and you’re still encountering issues, then you may want to either wait until tomorrow and check again, or try one of the streaming alternatives listed below.

Alternatives for Streaming Tonight’s Episode

If you need an alternative for watching tonight’s episode, there are a few free trials that you can sign up for that would let you watch the episode.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles that all include Cartoon Network/Adult Swim. Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. If you scroll to the end of the page, you can see details about signing up for a free trial.

FuboTV also includes Cartoon Network/AdultSwim in its main FuboTV bundle. Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app. If you go to the main Fubo TV page here, you’ll see an option for signing up for a free trial.

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t appear to have a free trial.

