Is Tonight’s ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 the Season Finale?

Tonight we’re seeing a new episode of Rick and Morty, but is it also the season finale on Adult Swim? No, this is most likely a mid-season finale for Season 4, but Season 4 Episode 5 is definitely not a season finale. Read on for more details.

Season 4 Episode 5 Is Not a Season Finale, But It Might be a Mid-Season Finale

Because of a Season 4 trailer that released earlier this year, many fans are still under the mistaken idea that Season 4 will only have five episodes and tonight’s is the finale for the season. But thankfully that is not the case.

The trailer said that five all-new episodes will start on Sunday, November 10 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. It then goes on to say: “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.”

This is the screenshot from the trailer that threw so many people off:

For a long time, this was the only detail that anyone had. And unless you were following Justin Roiland’s Twitter, you might have never learned that we were guaranteed more episodes this season. It was never actually announced in an official Adult Swim video, so if you’re not up-to-date, it’s understandable.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. But that was before the trailer came out. On November 10, just a few hours before the first episode premiered, Roiland officially announced that there would be 10 episodes total in the season.

Roiland wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

The wording of Roiland’s tweet also lends credence to the idea that first five episodes will be separated from the second five. So more than likely, that means tonight’s episode is a mid-season finale (but not a season finale.) Most shows take a holiday hiatus, and Rick and Morty is no exception. The last five episodes of the season should return sometime in 2020. The exact date hasn’t been announced yet by Adult Swim, and Adult Swim also hasn’t shared the episode titles or descriptions yet for Episodes 6, 7, 8, 9, or 10.

If you need more proof, here’s what Spencer Grammer (who voices Summer) said in an interview with Collider in late November: “We have, I think, two more episodes airing in this chunk. And then we have another five coming out eventually, sooner than later. And then we also have, I know they’re working on season five. I hope we do get to explore more from her background and the future and just in general. Yeah.” Grammer also said later that she had just finished recording Season 4 Episode 10, although they were “revising and then re-writing certain things.”

So there you have it. The last five episodes of Season 4 are coming out “sooner than later,” for whatever that specifically means.

As a refresher, this was the schedule for new episodes for the first half of the season:

Episode 1: November 10

Episode 2: November 17

Episode 3: November 24

Episode 4: December 8

Episode 5: December 15

There was also some confusion about tonight’s episode because of a comment Rick made last week about preparing for a season finale. That threw some fans off too.

But Rick only said that because the dragon was trying to hang out with him and he really wanted to think of an excuse to get away. It didn’t mean that this week’s episode was going to be the season finale. Some fans are hoping that the statement also foreshadows that the cat will play a role in the Season 4 finale when it eventually does air (which will be Episode 10.)

Some Australian websites were also incorrectly reporting that Season 4 only had five episodes, but we know for sure from Roiland and Grammer that this isn’t true.

What’s going to happen next for Episode 6 on is a mystery. But likely, we will see those episodes in 2020, it’s just not clear exactly when.

