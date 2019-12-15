Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 on Hulu or Netflix?

We’re about to head into the mid-season finale of Rick and Morty, when the show takes a break until five new episodes in Season 4 air sometime in 2020. But can you watch tonight’s Season 4 Episode 5 on Hulu or Netflix? The answer is a bit complicated. Read on for more details.

Season 4 Episode 5 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Isn’t on Netflix in the U.S. or the U.K., But the Season Is Coming to Australia on December 22

Tonight’s episode of Rick and Morty, airing December 15, 2019, won’t be available on Netflix in the United States or in the U.K., unfortunately. But it’s coming to Netflix in Australia on December 22, along with Episodes 1-4 of Season 4.

In the U.S., Rick and Morty has never been available on Netflix because Hulu has always had the streaming rights.

Meanwhile in the UK, Netflix UK has the old seasons of Rick and Morty, but not Season 4. Channel 4 has the streaming rights for the new season over there. Channel 4 aired Season 4 Episode 1 on November 20 on E4, so the episodes are streaming there a little later than they are premiering in the U.S. Channel4.com has a “Watch Live” feature for E4 and the link is here. This requires Adobe Flash Player and a TV license to stream or watch live. According to Mirror, you won’t need the TV license to watch the new episodes on Catch Up on All 4 later.

In Australia, Episodes 1-5 of Season 4 are all premiering on Netflix there on December 22, 2019. Multiple publications, including LAD Bible, reported that Netflix Australia updated its Rick and Morty page to say “Season 4 coming 22 December.” The Australian publications incorrectly assumed that Season 4 is only five episodes long. That’s not the case. Season 4 is taking a hiatus before the next five episodes air, but they will be airing. Justin Roiland said in a tweet the day that Season 4 premiered that there will be 10 episodes as part of Season 4.

Hulu with Live TV Has New ‘Rick and Morty’ Episodes, Include S4E5, But Regular Hulu Does Not

If you have Hulu with Live TV in the U.S., you can stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air, including Season 4 Episode 5. Season 4 Episode 5 will be airing Sunday night, December 15 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central.) With Hulu with Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Rick and Morty episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app. Cable is not required, but it costs $44.99/month. The service also has an on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR.

However, new episodes are NOT available for regular Hulu subscribers who don’t have Live TV. So if you don’t have Live TV, then you can’t watch Season 4 Episode 5 on Hulu right now (although Seasons 1-3 are available.) Season 4 will likely be added at a later date, but probably not before May 2020.

Hulu Support answered this question about Season 4 on Hulu in the tweet below. It explained that Season 4 will be added to regular Hulu “sometime after the full season finishes airing in its entirety.” That’s because they have the rights to stream past seasons of Rick and Morty in their regular streaming library, but not until the seasons are over.

The new season will eventually be available on both Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) HBO Max also recently secured the streaming rights to Rick and Morty, including the new season. But the earliest regular Hulu and HBO Max will see the new season is likely May 2020, when HBO Max launches, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So in summary, if you’re in the U.S., you can’t stream Season 4 Episode 5 on Netflix or on Hulu unless you have Hulu with Live TV. If you’re in the UK, you can’t stream the new season of Rick and Morty on Netflix either. If you’re in Australia, you’ll be able to watch Season 4 of Rick and Morty starting on December 22, 2019.

READ NEXT: ‘Rick and Morty’ S4E4: What Did Rick See in the Cat’s Mind? [Top Theories]