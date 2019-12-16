‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 Review: Rattlestar Ricklatica Is Already a Fan Favorite

Fans of Rick and Morty are already falling in love with the Rattlestar Ricklatica episode. Season 4 Episode 5, the midseason finale, is quickly becoming a fan favorite and getting rave reviews. The snake-centered episode will likely spawn lots of “sssss” comments and stay-in-the-car memes. It’s a great way to start the hiatus before the show returns in 2020. This article has spoilers for Season 4 Episode 5.

Season 4 has in general been great for Rick and Morty. In my opinion, Episode 1 of the season was the best, but this latest episode was also very close in quality. Fans agree and are rating this episode as one of their favorites.

The episode had two storylines: Jerry’s floating issues and Morty’s snake issues. Morty, like his dad, tried to take matters into his own hands — ignoring Rick’s advice — and it created a lot of problems, even killing people. Jerry’s independence led to a plane full of people dying. Morty’s led to the destruction of an entire species of snakes when the time cops had to go back in time to stop the evolution the snakes were on. While Jerry did have some character growth and became more independent, both he and Morty made mistakes that had big costs. But while Jerry probably won’t learn from them and made his mistakes out of a stubborn need to prove himself, Morty probably will — and Morty’s mistakes at least came from a more selfless perspective. But Morty’s path ultimately led to more deaths than Jerry’s path.

It’s interesting to see the overlaps between the two storylines, since previous episodes didn’t always overlap their A and B storylines as much. Even Jerry’s floating around in space kind of mirrored the space snake and then, later, the Schrodinger’s cats and their reappearance.

This episode had a lot of laugh-out-loud funny moments, some moments that left me kind of shocked, and moments with some introspection. I loved how they showed the snake world without any subtitles. Scifi time travel tropes are strong enough that we don’t even need subtitles to understand what was going on.

As for viewers, they absolutely love the latest Rick and Morty too. On IMDb, it currently is holding a 9.4 out of 10 stars as of the time of publication.

Fans are excited about it on Twitter too.

Initial Verdict: best episode of the season! What’d you think of Rattlestar Ricklactica?!?#RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/R6i1qCoDiq — Rick and Morty Podcast (@RickandMortyPod) December 16, 2019

Summer’s “choking” line was a fan favorite too.

“Nobody chokes me without consent.” Okay. Summer is now my favorite. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/ACljuTBf3x — 🦄 The Gayest Of All Gays 🦄 (@Creampuffmafia) December 16, 2019

And all those snake parodies were pricelesssssssss.

On Reddit, viewers are loving the episode too. One fan is ranking tonight’s episode as their second-favorite of the season.

And the “ssss” joke will be going around for awhile.

Oh, and in case you’re confused about the ending, it’s actually pretty simple. Rick and Morty had to go back in time in order to give themselves the snake costumes and the book that they needed. Future Rick and Morty showed up to remind their present selves that they needed to go back in time. They didn’t switch universes or anything, they’re just in a time loop now… OK, maybe it’s a little complicated.

All in all, this was a great way to end the first half of Ssssseason 4.

