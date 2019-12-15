When Is ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5? Time & Channel for Tonight

Tonight we get to see Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 5 on Adult Swim. You’ll likely want to watch the new episode live so you’re not spoiled about anything online later. This is also likely the midseason finale, with a break until the show returns sometime in 2020 for the second half of the season. When does Rick and Morty air tonight, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about watching Season 4 Episode 5.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 Airs Tonight at 11:30 PM Eastern

DATE & TIME: Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central.

TV CHANNEL: Rick and Morty‘s new episode will air tonight on Adult Swim in the U.S. To find what TV channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network) is on in your region.

WEST COAST DETAILS: Episode 5 premieres a little later on the West Coast at 11:30 p.m. Pacific. Yes, that’s three hours after people on the East Coast get to see it if you’re watching on TV. But if you’re live streaming online on the West Coast online, then you’ll be able to start watching at 8:30 p.m. Pacific with the rest of the country. Check out Hulu’s message about that right here but remember, this is only for Hulu Live because regular Hulu doesn’t get Rick and Morty‘s new episodes.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but you’ll need a cable log-in for those options. Adult Swim is no longer offering the new episodes for free. In addition, Adult Swim had a lot of issues last week with the episode and the episode wasn’t even live on AdultSwim.com until several hours after it aired.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” The description, which doesn’t reveal a lot, reads: “Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

The episode title is a clear callout to Battlestar Galactica. But since Episode 3 really didn’t have anything to do with its title but Episode 4 did, there’s no way to know ahead of time if this week’s title will be related to the episode or not.

A trailer for tonight’s episode is below.

Rick And Morty Season 4 Episode 5 (preview)

Some fans are hoping again, just like they have for the last two episodes, that tonight’s will be a version of Ricklantis Mixup, where the storyline that we think will be the main story just ends up being a fakeout and the actual plot is about Evil Morty. But that hasn’t happened for the last two weeks when it was predicted, so it probably won’t happen again this week.

Adult Swim released a new scene on Facebook on Saturday from Episode 5. It seems to take place right before Morty’s bitten.

Five episodes were scheduled to premiere in 2019, according to the Season 4 trailer. Tonight’s episode is the fifth one.

Here’s the new opening sequence for the new season.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Opening Sequence | adult swim

After this, it’s not clear what’s happening with the schedule exactly. More than likely, we’re going to have a hiatus for the holidays and the last five episodes will return sometime in 2020.

