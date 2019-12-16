‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 5 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Season 4 Episode 5 of Rick and Morty is premiering on Sunday, December 15 after a dragon and cat-themed episode aired last week. This is the mid-season finale for the show. Here’s a look at the special guest cast who were voicing characters in the latest episode. Read on to see what we know so far. We’ll update this post after the episode airs with more details.

Season 4 Episode 5, which aired on December 15, 2019, is called “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” This is a reference to the TV series Battlestar Galactica. The description for Rattlestar Ricklactica reads: “Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.” That description doesn’t give a lot away either, unfortunately.

Of course, there’s the regular cast we’ve come to expect for Rick and Morty episodes tonight. These include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Jerry. Spencer Grammer voices Summer. Sarah Chalke voices Beth.

But then there are always unexpected characters and new voice guests who appear in episodes.

Special Guests Tonight

Keegan Michael Key was listed as a special guest for tonight’s episode. He was one of the time cops in tonight’s episode. He previously voiced the same fourth-dimensional being on A Rickle in Time in 2015.

Key is a popular comedian and in 2014 was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, along with Jordan Peele.

He has numerous credits to his name outside of Rick and Morty, including Green Eggs and Ham (narrator), The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (The Ritual Master), American Dad! (Dennis/E-Money in two episodes), Friends from College (Ethan Turner), SuperMansion (American Ranger), Playing House (Mark Rodriguez), Bob’s Burgers (Characters including Todd, Dr. Juarez, Cory, and more), Samurai Jack, Archer (including Rim Shot and Floyd), Son of Zorn, Win it All, The Hotwives of Las Vegas (Ace), Key and Peele, BoJack Horseman (Sebastian St. Clair), Children’s Hospital, Parks and Recreation (Joe), and more.

Eddie Pepitone was also listed as a guest in the credits tonight too and it sounded like he was also one of the time cops.

shouts out to @eddiepepitone climbing the ladder.

Goes from @MattOswaltVA 's coworker to a tortured soul in @Yourprettyface to @KeeganMKey 's coworker in trying to monitor time in Rick and Morty. — "Why do you look like Indianapolis Jones?" (@NCO61) December 16, 2019

His many credits include Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, Bob’s Burgers (Reggie), Regular Show (Rigby’s Dad and Sherm), Comedy Bang! Bang!, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Community (Crazy Schmidt), Conan, The Life & Times of Tim, The Sarah Silverman Program, and much, much more.

Also listed as “starring” in the credits tonight were Dan Harmon, Phil Lamarr, Aislinn Paul, Nick Reczynski, Cassie Steele, Kari Wahlgren.

Phil Lamarr has far too many credits to list them all. They include DC Super Hero Girls (Flash/Zatara/and more), Bless the Harts, Harley Quinn, Bob’s Burgers, Craig of the Creek (Bernard/Gus/and more), Lego City Adventures, Family Guy (Ollie Williams and more), Frozen II, The Loud House, Disenchantment, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Young Justice, Pete the Cat, The Lion Guard, Star Wars Resistance, Avengers Assemble, Tarantula, Star Wars Rebels (Bail Organa and more), BoJack Horseman (Judge/Jukebox DJ), and much more.

Aislinn Paul’s credits include Heroes Reborn (Phoebe), Freakish (Natalie), Degrassi: The Next Generation (Clare Edwards), Reign, Wild Card, and more.

Cassie Steele has voiced many Rick and Morty characters before tonight, including Tricia and Tammy. Kari Wahlgren has also voiced characters on the show before tonight, including Jessica.

We’ll add more names and details as they are known.

Season 4 Schedule

Rick and Morty will have 10 episodes in Season 4. The first five will air in 2019 and the last five are expected to air sometime after a holiday break. So despite any rumors you may hear, tonight is only the mid-season finale, not the season finale.

As for the dates the episodes will be aired, here is what the schedule was for 2019:

Episode 1: November 10

Episode 2: November 17

Episode 3: November 24

Episode 4: December 8

Episode 5: December 15

Then five more episodes will air in the season, most likely in 2020.