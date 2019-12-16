‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 6: Show’s Returning ‘Sooner Than Later’

Despite any rumors you might have heard to the contrary, Rick and Morty did not air its season finale on Adult Swim tonight. There are still five more episodes to go, they’re just airing sometime in 2020. The show did not mention when the next episode is airing when Season 4 Episode 5 ended tonight, or did it have a trailer for the next episode. But we know from previous interviews that a lot of progress has already been made on the rest of the season.

Spencer Grammer, Who Voices Summer, Said that She’s Already Worked on Episode 10 of This Season

Some Australian websites were also incorrectly reporting that Season 4 only had five episodes, but we know for sure that isn’t true. These websites are reporting the exciting news that Season 4 is finally coming to Australia on Netflix on December 22. But the publications, including LAD Bible, reported that Netflix Australia was waiting for all the Season 4 episodes to air before streaming the episodes. This isn’t accurate, since five more episodes are coming this season. Instead, it appears that Netflix was waiting for the first half of the season to air in its entirety.

Spencer Grammer (who voices Summer) said in an interview with Collider in late November:

We have, I think, two more episodes airing in this chunk. And then we have another five coming out eventually, sooner than later. And then we also have, I know they’re working on season five. I hope we do get to explore more from her background and the future and just in general.”

So yes, Grammer confirmed that five more episodes in Season 4 are indeed coming out “eventually,” adding that they will be airing “sooner than later.” She then noted that she has already recorded for Episode 10.

Grammer said that she had just finished recording Season 4 Episode 10, but they would be “revising and then re-writing certain things.” She didn’t reveal anything else about the finale.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Then on November 10, just a few hours before the first episode premiered, Roiland officially announced that there would be 10 episodes total in the season.

Roiland wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

Some of these rumors started because the initial trailer for Season 4 only mentioned five episodes. The trailer said: “half the season you deserve, all the season we could handle.” You can watch it below:

VideoVideo related to ‘rick and morty’ season 4 episode 6: show’s returning ‘sooner than later’ 2019-12-15T23:58:11-05:00

But that was never supposed to indicate that Rick and Morty was only going to be five episodes long this season.

So you can rest assured, based on both Roiland’s and Grammer’s comments and interviews, that Episode 5 is not the finale and the end of the season. The season isn’t ending quicker than usual. We’re just going to have a hiatus before Season 4 returns for Episodes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10. Yes, that means there are five more episodes to watch in Rick and Morty Season 4.

We just didn’t learn exactly when those episodes are happening after Season 4 Episode 5 ended this week. But we do know it will be sooner rather than later, so hopefully this means the first part of 2020. We will update this story when more information is known.