‘Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty’ Refers to a TV Series

Tonight is a new episode of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. Episode 4 is called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty.” This is a reference to a TV series. Read on to learn more.

The Title Refers to a TV Series Called ‘Law and Order: Special Victim’s Unity’

Season 4 Episode 4 of Rick and Morty is called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty.” The description reads: “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

This is a reference to a TV series called Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit (also known as Law & Order SVU for short.) But what relation the title might have to the episode is unclear.

SVU is a crime drama that was created by Dick Wolf and airs on NBC. It premiered in 1999 and began its 21st season in September 2019, making it the longest-running U.S. live-action series in TV history. It’s a spinoff of Law & Order. The episodes are often loosely based on real crimes. It’s named after a unit of the NYPD that handles especially heinous crimes, typically sexually based offenses. The show airs reruns on USA and Ion Television, along with local TV stations.

It’s unclear if this Rick and Morty episode will bear any relation to the SVU series outside of the title.

As far as “Claw and Hoarder,” that part of the title might refer to the claws of a dragon that hoards its treasure. Since the trailer indicates a dragon will be a big part of the episode, and dragons are known in myth to hoard treasures like gold, it’s possible that this might have inspired the episode’s title.

We will update this story after the episode airs.

Upcoming Episodes & Previous Episode Titles

This section has spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Season 4.

The premiere episode, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat” was a reference to the movie Edge of Tomorrow, which had the tagline: Live, Die, Repeat. This was a sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise about reliving time over and over until you can find a way to survive the objective. It tied in pretty closely with the show’s premise.

Then last week’s “Old Man and the Seat” referred to the classic book “The Old Man and the Sea.” Some viewers came up with interesting ideas about why the plot might have related to the book. The book was about an old man’s endless quest to catch a large marlin, but he isn’t quite strong enough to pull it onto his boat and he almost dies in the process. The episode might have been about Rick guarding the ultimate toilet, but “killing” a potential friendship in the process. Or perhaps it was about the man who tried to be his friend but could never “catch” Rick and ended up dying in the process.

Then Episode 3 was called “One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty.” This referred to a classic novel and movie called One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Interestingly, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is NOT a heist movie, so it’s unclear why the episode is named after the book and movie. Even after watching the episode, the reason for the title was never quite clear.

After tonight, here’s the information on Episode 5.

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season. The first set will air in 2019 and the second set is expected to air in 2020 after a hiatus for the holidays.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works