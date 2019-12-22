Are Robert & Anny Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? 12/22/2019 Update

Robert and Anny, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have one of the rockiest relationships of the season so far. Between Anny’s desire to live an expensive, lavish lifestyle, to issues with Robert’s porn star ex-mother-in-law, the couple has had a tumultuous start to their 90 day engagement.

Robert and Anny met through a mutual friend and the two began a romantic relationship through social media in 2018. After the Brooklyn native met Anny in the Dominican Republic, he proposed after just eight hours together, and the two began the process of applying for the K-1 visa and planning Anny’s move to the U.S.

With the reality couple’s issues highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with Robert and Anny today, and if the two are still together. Here’s what we know about their relationship:

Anny & Robert Frequently Argue Over Money

Robert's Homeboy Says Anny's No GoodRobert's given a wake up call by his boy on how it's all going to play out. Robert debates him and thinks their love is true. 2019-11-11T01:36:40.000Z

The reality couple started having issues almost immediately after Anny landed in the U.S., with most of their problems centering around money. Even when Anny was still in the Dominican Republic, she was frequently demanding money from Robert, and would get upset and send him series of angry emoji texts when he didn’t send her any.

When Anny arrived in Florida, she told Robert that she wanted an expensive engagement ring, a lavish wedding on Miami beach, an iPhone and fashionable, name-brand clothing (like Chanel and Versace), which had fans questioning her motives for being with Robert. She was also angry with Robert when he brought her to a secondhand clothes store to go shopping, told him it was “f–ked up” that he would bring her there, and called the clothing “shit.”

Anny’s actions and money requests have also raised some concerns with Robert’s family and friends, before she even arrived in America. Robert’s friend Juan, who is also from the Dominican Republic, suggested he reconsider marrying the woman until he knows more about her. He warned Robert that Anny is likely using him for money and to gain U.S. citizenship.

“You’re spending money on a girl that you don’t know… from what I see, it’s not worth it,” Juan says in the clip above, adding that once she “gets that green card, it’s a done deal.”

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Reality Couple is Still Together

It’s too early to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status. The couple has continued to honor their non-disclosure agreements by not revealing any specifics about their relationship, which isn’t uncommon for reality couples who have a rocky relationship on the show.

Robert hasn’t posted many pictures of Anny on social media aside from a few videos and photos from early on in their relationship (the most recent is dated October, 2018), and Anny hasn’t posted any pictures of Robert on her Instagram page, so it’s unclear at this time if they are still together or if they went their separate ways after filming ended.

