Robert’s Ex-Girlfriends & Children on 90 Day Fiancé

Robert revealed on a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé that he has five children from four different exes. The reality star admitted during last week’s episode that he was a “player” back in the day, but claims that he’s matured a lot over the last few years. However, his Dominican fiance Anny was dismayed when he revealed the truth, and she told the cameras that he was with “too many women.”

The reality couple was already on rocky terms leading up to the baby reveal, because they were arguing over Robert’s decision to keep photos of his exes on his Facebook page. The argument prompted Robert to finally spill the tea about his other children, despite telling Anny that he only had three when they first got together.

Here’s what we know about Robert’s ex-girlfriends, wives and children. We will continue to update this post as more information is released about his life before Anny.

He Has Five Children With Four Women & He Rarely Sees Them

During a confessional, Robert explains that he was a “player” when he lived in Brooklyn and that he rarely gets to see his other children, but that he’s matured over the last few years.

“Anny knows a lot about my past, it’s clear as day,” he tells the cameras. “I’m not hiding anything. I have five beautiful children by four different women. I love my children, but the four that don’t live with me, I don’t get to see very often.”

He continues, “Back in the days, living in Brooklyn, I was a player. I had friends playing around with chicks, so I thought it was cool. But now I’m a different guy. I grew out of that party phase. I grew up, and my priorities changed. A lot.”

Anny Believes Robert Was With ‘Too Many Women’

In the same clip, Robert and Anny argue over Robert’s refusal to delete pictures of his exes off of his social media pages. Although he assures Anny he only has eyes for her, and that they are all in the past, she doesn’t want to hear it.

She says during a confessional that Robert lied to her about how many children he had when they first met. “When I first meet Robert, he tell me ‘Oh I have three kids, two kids live with their mother and one live with me.’ He tell me like 15 days before the interview ‘I don’t have three kids, I have five kids. With four women.’ I say ‘what the f–k.’ Have a bad past. Have kids with four women. It’s too much. Too much women.”

He Has a Few Photos on His Instagram Page of His Children

There is one picture of Robert’s daughter on his Instagram page. According to the comments, the little girl featured in the photo is Robert’s daughter, whom he refers to as his “N-poo.” When a commenter asks if the girl is Anny, a friend of Robert’s replies that she is actually his daughter.

Although there are few pictures of Robert’s other children on his page, his Instagram is filled with photos of Bryson; Robert has posted dozens of pictures of his son growing up, spending time with his grandmother, cuddling with stuffed animals and dressing up for Halloween, among other things.

Little else is known about Robert’s other children that aren’t featured on the show. The clip earlier in this article features photos of one of his exes, whom we believe to be Bryson’s mother, although her face is blurred out, so it’s unclear at this time what she looks like. Robert explains that he wants to keep the photos so Bryson can know what his mother looks like someday, but he doesn’t reveal much more in terms of his relationship with her, or any of his other exes.

Bryson’s Mother Isn’t in the Picture, so His Grandma Helps Co-Parent

Robert explained during the Season 7 premiere of the show that Bryson’s mother isn’t in the picture, and that his ex left the two of them with no explanation. Robert noted that he’s been raising Bryson on his own for most of his life, and that he maintains a close relationship with his ex’s mom, who has helped raise 5-year-old Bryson.

Bryson’s grandmother, Stephanie Woodcock, revealed to Anny during last week’s episode that she is an adult film actress, and that she is very protective over Bryson. The clip above shows the two getting off on the wrong foot almost immediately after Stephanie confronts Anny about her intentions in the U.S.

Anny questions why Stephanie wants to get to know her, and Stephanie replies, “Because you’re going to be in Bryson’s life every single day and I’m extremely protective over Bryson. I think I have a right to know who’s going to be around my grandson.” Anny tries to cut her off and say “don’t worry,” but Stephanie doesn’t believe her. The two bicker back and forth for a while, and Anny later tells the cameras that she doesn’t like Stephanie, and that she’s “rude” and “bad.”

Tune in Sunday at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé and see how the drama unfolds between Robert and Anny.

