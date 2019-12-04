Rockefeller Tree Lighting 2019 Time & What Channel It Is On

It’s time to officially usher in the holiday season with the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in Manhattan. On hand will be dozens of sightseers, moving performances and beautiful decorations. Here’s what you need to know about when the show airs, what channels it airs on, who is appearing and more.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Channel: The live tree lightning airs on NBC. The Peacock has broadcast this festive event every year since 1997.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Date & Time: This year’s tree lighting ceremony takes place Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and runs until 10 p.m. The tree lighting has been held on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving since NBC started broadcasting it 22 years ago.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Location: The festivities are always held in Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan. The entire complex consists of nearly 20 buildings that span 22 acres, but the actual tree lighting ceremony is in Rockefeller Plaza, right next to the iconic Rockefeller ice skating rink.

The Norway spruce, which will be the 88th tree to grace the Plaza for the annual weeks-long display, will come from the village of Florida in New York's Orange County. It will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 7, and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. After being adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with the iconic Swarovski star, the tree will be illuminated for the first time during a live television broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Hosts: TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will be hosting the evening’s festivities.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Performers: There will be performances by Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek and Julianne Hough, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Ne-Yo, Gwen Stefani, Straight No Chaser, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special Guests: Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and Skylar Astin and Alex Newell from NBC’s midseason drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which premieres Jan. 7, 2020.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center Tree: This year’s tree is a Norway spruce standing 77 feet tall and 46 feet wide. It weighs roughly 12 tons and is 70 to 75 years old. After being lit with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star, on display until Jan. 17, 2020, the tree will be milled into lumber that is then donated to Habitat for Humanity.

