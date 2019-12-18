Rottweiler on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 12/18/2019

After an exciting season 2, The Masked Singer finale airs on Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c on FOX. The finale includes the final three contestants, the Flamingo, Fox, and Rottweiler; however, only one can win the golden trophy.

While we won’t know the winner until the end of the two-hour episode, what we do know is that all three finalists will be unmasked in the finale, including the Rottweiler. The Rottweiler has performed as a frontrunner all season, eluding his unmasking with entertaining performances and powerful vocals until the very end.

Throughout the season, viewers were given a number of helpful clues and hints about the Rottweiler’s identity, and there are some leading theories about the celebrity behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Rottweiler Top Clues So Far

The clues given throughout the season can be broken into three major categories: visual clues, key phrases, and on-stage hints for the judges. The Rottweiler has given helpful hints in each of these categories; here are the top ones we noticed throughout the season that we believe are the keys to figuring out who the Rottweiler really is:

Visual clues: blue roses; a passport; meditation; two baby carriers; the North Carolina flag; a fantasy championship ring; a gift for “Cadence”

Key phrases: He “touched a pigskin under the Friday night lights;” “I’ve been judged from the moment I entered the game;” “Violets are blue, roses are red, can you guess who’s behind the doggie head?;” “I’m a total perfectionist, and I’m going to work my tail off to earn your puppy love;” he “”rose to fame overnight.”

Judges’ hints: a handwritten card for the judges that said “Happy Holidays to my new friends. Love Rott;” a hand-drawn caricature of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog; he revealed to the judges “I have been on the same list as one of you, and it was not ‘People’s Sexiest Men Alive,’ sorry Ken;” he said his is loyal and has a “wait and see” attitude.

The Rottweiler on ‘The Masked Singer’ Leading Guesses

Although he hasn’t been a prominent guess for the judges, many fans think that the Rottweiler is, in fact, Chris Daughtry. Daughtry rose to fame thanks to American Idol, so it would make sense for him to return to the world of televised singing competitions – this time, in a mask. With plenty of performances to cross-reference with the Rottweiler’s, it is true that their voices really do sound the same. If that’s not convincing enough, comic book references, an unconventional entry into the spotlight, and fond mentions of his family (he has twin daughters) all help point to Daughtry as a solid guess. Daughtry is even from North Carolina.

The Rottweiler Is 100% Chris Daughtry and I know I'm right #TheMaskedSinger — Chelsi (@ChelsiLuvsBB) September 26, 2019

During episodes 10 and 11, Darren Criss was a popular guess among judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, in spite of the fact that newly married Criss is not yet a father.

While we’re pretty certain that the Rottweiler is Chris Daughtry, one other good fan-theory, thanks to the many references to football and Friday Night Lights, is Scott Porter.

