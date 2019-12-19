Rottweiler on ‘The Masked Singer’ Is… LIVE Unmasked Reveal

The Rottweiler performed as a top contender throughout all of The Masked Singer season 2, earning his spot in the finale and a shot at winning the golden trophy.

Ahead of the season 2 finale episode, Fox teased in their episode synopsis “Relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from the second season. Then, the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy, and one by one their identities will be revealed, including the winner… All will be revealed, and one celebrity will take home the golden trophy and the Season Two title.”

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

Season Recap for The Rottweiler

Heading into the season 2 finale, the top guess among viewers for the Rottweiler’s identity was Chris Daughtry; however, judges Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were convinced as of the semifinals that the Rottweiler is former Glee star Darren Criss.

With numerous videos of Daughtry singing, both as a contestant on American Idol and as the frontman of his band Daughtry, fans have been comparing Daughtry’s voice to that of the Rottweiler, and the two remarkable singing voices match almost perfectly.

A number of clues have been released by the Rottweiler throughout the season that point to the character’s true identity, including:

– He said “I’ve been judged from the moment I entered the game.”

– He has a connection to blue roses, a passport, and the North Carolina flag

– He is a talented artist and drew a great caricature of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

– He “rose to fame overnight.”

– He meditates daily, and it’s an important part of his life.

During the season finale, a video package of exclusive new footage showed the Rottweiler’s journey through the season. Throughout the video, he talked about how he thought the show was just going to be fun for a laugh, but it ended up pulling him out of a rut.

The package also broke down the Rottweiler’s major clues throughout the season. Cannon asked if the sports references to football and boxing meant he was an athlete. The Rottweiler didn’t answer that question directly, but he did say “being a hungry competitor is actually how I rose to fame.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Details