Russ & Paola 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Russ and Paola Mayfield, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and going strong. The couple recently returned to the franchise to film TLC’s popular spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk 2, and will also star in the upcoming network special on their relationship, titled “Russ & Paola: The Full Story.” The special airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC.

Russ and Pao have starred on the 90 Day franchise since the very beginning, appearing on the first season of the original show, as well as the spinoffs Happily Ever After and Pillow Talk, which follows fan-favorite stars discussing current episodes of the show.

Since TLC is airing a special on their relationship tonight, fans might be wondering where the couple is now and what they’ve been up to since they last appeared on a regular season of 90 Day Fiancé. Here’s what we know about Russ and Paola today:

They Welcomed Their Son Axel Mayfield to the World on January 1, 2019

The reality couple welcomed their first child to the world almost exactly one year ago today. Axel Mayfield was born on January 1, 2019 weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 22 inches. Russ and Paola decided to have the baby at home, and TLC gave fans a firsthand look at their experience with the water birth.

“While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me Happy New Year, I was just focused on meeting my baby,” Paola told People after her son was born. “It wasn’t easy, but it was totally worth it! My little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now. I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel.”

“I was at Pao’s side the entire time and am so proud of how amazing she did pushing our son out into the world. Mama and baby are doing great and I have so much pride when I see us all together. Axel is such a calm and sweet little boy and am so sappy to say I’m one proud father,” Russ added.

Paola’s Instagram page is filled with photos of their little bundle of joy, including sweet pictures of him helping decorate the tree, playing with other children, and more. She also frequently gushes about how much she loves being Axel’s mother, and calls her son the “love of [her] life,” while updating fans on his many milestones.

The Reality Couple is Still Together Today & Going Strong

Russ and Pao are still together today and stronger than ever, judging by their social media pages. Paola frequently posts pictures of her husband and son on Instagram, alongside dozens of workout videos, progress updates and pictures of the Colombian beauty posing in various outfits and locations.

Just six days ago, Paola posted a picture of the two sitting at a table covered in dollar bills and kissing, while Russ’ Instagram page is filled with family holiday photos, the three of them traveling together, and more.

“Six years in and I’m only stronger, more driven, discerning, and a proud husband and now father,” Russ wrote on an October 7 anniversary picture of the two. “You may drive me crazy and test my sanity from time to time but it’s through the good times and the bad that I am grateful for your faithfulness and passion to be the best we can be. I love you always and forever.”

Tune in tonight, December 20 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the TLC special, “Russ & Paola: The Full Story.” Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

