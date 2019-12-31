Who Is Co-Hosting New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest Tonight?

Tonight, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will include 5 hours of entertainment and celebration. Since Jenny McCarthy stepped down from her nearly decade-long role earlier this year, Lucy Hale will step in as Seacrest’s co-host.

McCarthy released a statement in October stating that she and husband Donnie Wahlberg will be staying home to celebrate the new year not on TV for the first time in many years. She is also busy filming The Masked Singer throughout December and January.

Seacrest and Hale will be joined by Ciara, who will be hosting the Los Angeles celebration, and Pose star Billy Porter, who will be taking over the New Orleans hosting.

Hale Previously Hosted the NYE New Orleans Countdown

Lucy Hale is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which wrapped up in 2017. She is currently set to portray the lead character in the CW series Katy Keene, which will premiere in February 2020. Hale will guest star on an upcoming episode of Riverdale, which is slated to air on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, a day ahead of the Katy Keene premiere.

“As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me,” Seacrest said in a statement. “It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

While Ryan Seacrest has hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for 15 years as of this year, this will be Hale’s first time co-hosting the New York portion of the festivities. She does have experience hosting on New Year’s Eve, though, since she previously hosted the Central Time countdown in New Orleans. She is grateful for the new opportunity, though.

“This is hands down one of the coolest moments of my life,” Hale tweeted on December 28. “I’m so grateful to ring in the new year with all of you in NYC!”

Musical Guests will Include Post Malone, Sam Hunt & More

Musical guests for the Eastern time zone will include Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morissette, the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill and the Jonas Brothers, who will be performing in Miami once the ball drops in New York.

“The scale of this show is unlike any other broadcast,” Seacrest told Good Morning America. “It’s intense.”

He went on to say that the only thing that they need to get right is to just “get to midnight on time.”

The New Orleans portion of the show will be hosted by Billy Porter this year. There, they will be celebrating the New Year in Central Time. Musical guests in New Orleans include Sheryl Crow and Usher.

The party in Los Angeles, which is being hosted by Ciara, will feature “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa as a musical guest.

You can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on December 31.

