Is Safeway Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

Safeway is OPEN on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day 2020. The grocery chain will not be altering its regularly scheduled hours of business, so customers will be able to go and buy last-minute items through the New Year. Read on for a rundown of the Safeway holiday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are among the major holidays that Safeway stays open for, with some of the others being Memorial Day and Christmas Eve. Nearid.com reports that the other holidays Safeway remains open for includes:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Valentine’s Day Presidents Day Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday St. Patrick’s Day Good Friday Easter Monday Cinco de Mayo Mother’s Day Memorial Day Father’s Day Independence Day (4th of July) Labor Day Columbus Day Halloween Veterans Day Black Friday Cyber Monday Christmas Eve New Year’s Eve



CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Easter Sunday

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours, and some locations will open late and/or close early. Because of these reasons, it’s a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get whatever last-minute items you may need.

You can access the store locator page by clicking here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that some Safeway locations are closed, but there were some listing open hours. Thus, you will need to put in your city and see what hours are listed on the website.

If you’re getting your groceries delivered to you from Safeway via Instacart, you’ll want to know whether your store has limited hours when you place your order. Even if it’s operating regular hours, there will likely be fewer shoppers working because of the holiday, and there might be more people putting in last-minute orders so they don’t have to go to the grocery store on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

We suggest you get your order in as early as possible to make sure that you can get your delivery. You don’t want to be logging into the app at the last minute, only to discover that no one’s available and there’s no way to get your order delivered before your local Safeway closes. There’s also always the possibility that they’ll run out of whatever you want to order.

History of Safeway

Skaggs Cash Stores was founded by Marion Barton Skaggs in 1915. Skaggs purchased his father’s 576-square-foot grocery store in American Falls, Idaho, and by 1926, he had opened 428 stores in 10 states.

According to Safeway, Skaggs eventually merged the business with 322 Safeway stores, which were formerly known as Sam Seeling stores, and he adopted the name.

As of 2014, Safeway had a total of 1,335 stores in the United States and 195 in Mexico. The largest bunch of Safeway branches is in Washington with 168 stores and then Colorado with 115.

