Sally Field to Be Honored at Kennedy Center Honors 2019

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors are finally here, and this year, Sally Field will be one of the visionaries honored during the ceremony.

Field is a Tony Award-nominated, two-time Academy Award winner, and will be acknowledged alongside other honorees, including Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Earth, Wind, & Fire.

The ceremony will air on CBS Sunday, December 15, at 8pm ET/PT.

The Kennedy Center Honors Awards Those in the Performing Arts for Their Contributions to American Culture

Sally Field | 2019 Kennedy Center Honors Red CarpetCelebrate the 2019 Honorees Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, and Michael Tilson Thomas Watch the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors Celebrating Honorees' Profound Artistic Impact Sunday, December 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS. “The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness,” stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. “Earth, Wind & Fire’s hooks and grooves are the foundation of a seminal style that continues to shape our musical landscape; Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades; Linda Ronstadt is the defining voice of a generation, spanning genres, languages, and continents; Sesame Street continues to revolutionize how children and adults learn about our world; and Michael Tilson Thomas goes far beyond keeping score: he has shaped American music and musical institutions for the 21st century.” “In this class of honorees, we are witnessing a uniquely American story: one that is representative of so many cultural touchstones and musical moments that make our nation great,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “When I look at this class, I see the hopes, aspirations, and achievements not just of these honorees, but of the many generations they have influenced and continue to influence. We’re not just looking back; these honorees are urging us to look forward as well.” The 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors marks the first time a television program will receive the award. The co-founders of Sesame Street, Joan Ganz Cooney and Dr. Lloyd Morrisett, will accept the Kennedy Center Honors on behalf of the show, Muppets creator Jim Henson, seminal Muppets artists Caroll Spinney and Frank Oz, and the thousands of creatives who have built the program’s 50-year legacy. On Sunday, December 8, in a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage, produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment, the 2019 Honorees were saluted by today’s leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world. Seated in the Box Tier of the iconic Kennedy Center Opera House, the Honorees accepted the recognition and gratitude of their peers through performances and tributes. The Kennedy Center Honors medallions were presented on Saturday, December 7, the night before the Gala, at a State Department dinner. The Founding Chair of the State Department dinner is Elizabeth Stevens. The Honors recipients recognized for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts—whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, or television—are confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Center’s Board of Trustees. The primary criterion in the selection process is excellence. The Honors are not designated by art form or category of artistic achievement; the selection process, over the years, has produced balance among the various arts and artistic disciplines. The Honoree selection process includes solicitation of recommendations from the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, the artistic community, and the general public. This year’s selected Honorees were chosen based on the recommendation of the Center’s Special Honors Advisory Committee, which is chaired by David Bohnett and includes David M. Rubenstein, Deborah F. Rutter, Michael Lombardo, Cappy McGarr, and Shonda Rhimes, along with past Honors recipients and distinguished artists Julie Andrews, Martina Arroyo, Gloria Estefan, Herbie Hancock, Twyla Tharp, and John Williams. These individuals play a critical role in the evaluation and selection process, and the Kennedy Center is indebted to them for their involvement. #KCHonors #SallyField Subscribe to The Kennedy Center! http://bit.ly/2gNFrtb 2019-12-09T21:48:52.000Z

Each year, the Kennedy Center Honors awards artists for their lifetime contributions to American culture.

At an interview on the red carpet for the Kennedy Center Honors, Field was asked why this particular honor was so special to receive. She shared, “This really is– everyone feels– this kind of is the real, pinnacle achievement award. It goes across the board in the arts and it is people that the public, in some cases, have forgotten or haven’t heard much about, but who have had such an impact..”

This year, LL Cool J will host the event. The artist was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor in 2017 and is a two-time Grammy winner.

Last year’s recipients included Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter, and the creators of Hamilton: An American Musical. This year marks the first year that the Kennedy Center Honors is celebrating a TV show.

Field Says She Had to Fight for Many of Her Acting Roles

Ahead of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, The Washington Post profiled Field, asking her about her career and the many difficult roles she has taken on. The outlet quotes her as saying, “The roles I cared about deeply I had to fight for… They never really came to me.” One of those roles was the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Spielberg’s “Lincoln”. It eventually earned her an Oscar nomination.

Field kicked off her career in the 1960s, starring in the short-lived comedy Gidget, followed by The Flying Nun, and The Girl with Something Extra. In 1979, she received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Norma Rae. She received the same accolade in 1984 for Places in the Heart. The director of the latter, Robert Benton, shares, “She is the great American actor. She knows how to play a proletariat role from the inside not from the out. She doesn’t act. She inhabits.”

He adds, “I never felt for a moment that what I saw was any kind of acting. The hardest thing in the world is to be utterly natural. A lot of actors are really great, but they’re technical actors. She’s not like anyone else I know.”

Field released her memoir, In Pieces, in September 2018. According to NPR, the actress wrote such an honest memoir she wasn’t sure if it would ever go to publication. She tells NPR, “I wrote it for myself. I didn’t know whether I’d ever have the guts to publish it. [But] I felt this urgency, this anxiety, this need to find something that was festering in me. … I found out that I had to put all the pieces out in front of me and try to fit them together and see if I could witness something … and know the answer to why I was feeling this way.”

Be sure to tune into the Kennedy Center Honors airing tonight on CBS at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Miss Universe 2019 Pageant: Top 20 Contestants Revealed LIVE

