Sally Field Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

With two Oscars, three Emmys, and two Golden Globes, it should come as no surprise that Sally Field is considered one of the top actors of the generation.

The actress got her start in the short-lived comedy series Gidget in the 1960s when she was just 17, and has since portrayed a number of iconic roles, including Norma Rae, Mary Todd Lincoln, and Aunt May.

With all that time in the arts, fans are curious how much money Field has made over the years. What is her net worth, and where does most of her money come from?

Read on to find out.

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of $55 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Field has an estimated net worth of $55 million.

The actress, 73 today, was born in Pasadena. As a teenager, she was a cheerleader at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys. For years, Field studied acting with teacher Lee Strasberg before booking roles in a number of television shows and films. For her work in Norma Rae, Field won an Academy Award. She also received an Oscar for her work in Places in the Heart, as well as three Emmys for her roles on “Sybil, “ER”, and “Brothers and Sisters”.

Her other well-known works include “Absence of Malice”, “Murphy’s Romance”, “Steel Magnolias”, “Punchline”, “Soapdish”, “Mrs. Doubtfire”, “Forrest Gump”, “Legally Blonde 2”, “The Amazing Spider-Man”, and “Lincoln.”

2. She Sold a House in Malibu in 2009 for over $6 Million

According to the Los Angeles Times, Field sold her Malibu home for $6.95 million in 2009. The home came equipped with five bedrooms and six bathrooms and was 5,964-square feet.

The outlet writes, “The two-story ranch-style home sits on 3 secluded acres and has separate guest quarters. There is a pool, lighted tennis court, a three-stall horse paddock and direct access to riding trails on more than 2,000 acres of park land.”

The home was built in 1957 and was previously owned by Olivia Newton-John. In 2012, Field went on to buy a $2.3 million home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The home is 2,806 square feet. While still large, it is significantly smaller than her Malibu home. The Daily Mail writes, “Her new home is described as having ‘explosive ocean, canyon, mountain and city views,’ and features a state-of-the-art kitchen, breakfast bar and pantry.”

3. She Released a Memoir Last Year

Last year, Field released a memoir about her life titled “In Pieces”. In the book, she talks about everything from difficult moments in her childhood to her relationship with Burt Reynolds. The book took her seven years to write. People quotes Field as saying, “I knew I had a story to tell and I knew I had to tell it. It’s taken me a great deal of time to figure out exactly what it was… I have this life that no one really knows… or at least I didn’t even know truly. This is incredibly raw and intimate and personal. [The memoir includes] things I never thought I wanted to say out loud.”

Field goes on to say that the book is about the “little girl I was,” “the teenager who backed into becoming a celebrity”, and the “craft that taught me to stand on my feet.”

In the memoir, Fields discusses her childhood with an abusive stepfather. In the words of the Chicago Tribune, “His stepchildren, Field and her brother, Rick, were an easy outlet for his frustrations. He worked to make them feel small and afraid, even as he peppered them with enough gifts and adventures to keep their young hearts and minds constantly off-kilter.”

The memoir was published by Grand Central Publishing.

4. She Has Starred in a Number of Commercials

Sally Field Charles Schwab Commercial 2013-04-26T20:41:29.000Z

Sally Field has appeared in a number of commercials, including one for Charles Schwab, in which she parodied her own Oscars acceptance speech (specifically the moment when she said, “You like me, you really like me!”– a line that is often misquoted.)

At another point, she starred in an ad for Boniva, a drug for osteoporosis. As Consumer Reports notes, “The ad features beloved actress Sally Field, who looks refreshingly younger than her actual age. Sally’s psyched about Boniva and its super-convenient dosing schedule: You can take it just once a month, compared to once a week—or even daily—for most other drugs in its class, called bisphosphonates. So you have more time to do fun stuff, like play with your grandkids, and ostensibly stronger bones to do it with.”

While it’s unclear exactly how much Field makes off her commercials, Career Trend reports that successful commercial actors can earn up to several million dollars per year.

5. An Average Sally Field Movie Grosses $132.30 Million in Adjusted Box Office Gross

Sally Field winning an Oscar® for "Places in the Heart"Robert Duvall presenting Sally Field with the Oscar® for Best Actress for her performance in "Places in the Heart" at the 57th Academy Awards® in 1985. Introduced by Jack Lemmon. 2011-03-30T17:44:13.000Z

According to Ultimate Movie Rankings, an average Sally Field movie grosses $132.30 million in adjusted box office gross.

The outlet also reports that fourteen of the films Field has been in have crossed the $100 million domestic gross mark, which is over 42% of her films.

With Burt Reynolds, Field worked on four films that have an adjusted box office gross of $1.13 billion.

Next, Field is slated to play Kate Keller in the live production of All My Sons, as well as Janice in the new TV series Dispatches from Elsewhere.

