‘Same Time, Next Christmas’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast, & See Photos

ABC is joining Lifetime, Netflix, and Hallmark with a delightful, original Christmas romance movie. Same Time, Next Christmas airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on December 5 on ABC, and then it will air again on December 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. It’s also part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas series of movies. This delightful movie was filmed on location in Hawaii. Read on to learn more about where the movie was filmed, see behind-the-scenes photos, and meet the cast who stars in the movie.

‘Same Time, Next Christmas’ Was Filmed in Hawaii

The synopsis reads: “Sparks fly between a young woman and her childhood sweetheart when they reunite at the same Hawaiian resort where they met years earlier.” The movie was filmed where the majority of the storyline takes place: in Hawaii.

In an interview with D23, Michele shared that they filmed in Oahu, including North Shore and Waikiki Beach. She said that on one filming day, Waimea Falls was shut down for the movie.

This included a scene filmed by a waterfall. She said it was “one of the more extraordinary moments of my life.” Here’s a look at Waimea Falls, which you can visit if you want to see it personally.

The Christmas movie was filmed in August. Reel News Hawaii noted that some of the filming took place at Turtle Bay Resort and other North Shore locations.

Resort guests had a chance to be in the movie.

Turtle Bay Resort is located in Kahuku, Oahu, Hawaii. It has a 4.5-star rating on Trip Advisor.

A luau scene was also filmed at Turtle Bay.

Filming lasted for about a month, Reel News shared.

This beauty right outside my room the other morning in Hawaii! Having the most incredible time here and filming #sametimenextchristmas has been such a dream! 🌈🌴✨ pic.twitter.com/wQvszGsRVS — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) August 28, 2019

Some filming also took place on the south side of the island at SALT at Our Kaka’ako, Hawaii News Now shared.

Some signs for filming were also seen in downtown Honolulu, Reel News shared on Facebook.

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos that Lea Michele shared.

Meet the Cast

The movie stars Lea Michele, Nia Vardalos, George Newbern, Charles Michael Davis, and Bryan Greenberg.

Lea Michele stars as Olivia Anderson. She is perhaps best known for her starring role as Rachel Berry on Glee. She’s had many popular roles outside of Glee too. Her credits include The Mayor (Valentina), Dimension 404, Scream Queens (Hester), Sons of Anarchy, Legends of Oz, Third Watch, and more.

Charles Michael Davis stars as Jeff Williams. His many credits include Younger (Zane Anders), For the People (Ted), Chicago PD (Blair Williams), No Sleep Til Christmas, Z Nation, The Originals (Marcel Gerard), Battle Scars, Grey’s Anatomy (Dr. Jason Myers), The Vampire Diaries, The Game (Kwan), The Client List, Switched at Birth (Liam), and more.

Bryan Greenberg stars as Gregg Harris. His credits include God Friended Me, Sideswiped, The Tick (Derek), The Mindy Project (Ben), Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong, Vice, The Arrangement, The Normals, How to Make It in America (Ben), October War (Nick), Bride Wars, One Tree Hill (Jake Jaglieski), The Chronicle, Third Watch, and much more.

Nia Vardalos stars as Faye Anderson. Her credits include Graves (Annie), The Catch, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Marry Me, Law & Order SVU, My Big Fat Greek Life, and numerous voice roles.

George Newbern stars as Woody Anderson. His credits include Law & Order SVU (Dr. Al Pollack), Puppy Star Christmas, Scandal (Charlie), Brimming with Love, Granite Flats (Scottie), 3 Day Test, The Heart of Christmas, Nip/Tuck, Saw VI, The Cleaner, Jericho, Reunion, Providence (Owen), Bull (Robert Ditto Roberts III), Friends, Chicago Hope, Courthouse, Designing Women, and numerous voice roles.

Also starring are: