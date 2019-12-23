Is Sam’s Club Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

It’s common for families to need to run out to the store for a last-minute item during food and gift preparations on Christmas Eve. To assist with those final needs, Sam’s Club is keeping its doors open until 6 p.m. on December 24. But the retailer will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club has nearly 600 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. They will reopen for business at 7 a.m. on December 26. Find the store nearest you by clicking here.

These hours remain consistent for the New Year’s holiday as well. Sam’s Club locations close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed for New Year’s Day.

Here’s a Preview of Sam’s Club Discounts Available After Christmas

Santa hasn’t arrived yet, but Sam’s Club is already thinking ahead to the deals that shoppers can take advantage of after Christmas. The “Instant Savings” deals begin on December 26 and last until January 26, 2020. You can take a look at the full book of coupons here.

The listed deals range from grocery items that parents can stock up on for their children’s lunches, such as juices, crackers, fruit cups, Lunchables, yogurts and cheese sticks, to higher-priced items such as exercise equipment, dining sets, and mattresses.

Here are a few of the discounts listed in the savings book:

Receive a $150 Sam’s Club gift card with the purchase and activation of any Smartphone

$200 off HP Pavilion 15.5” Full HD Touch Screen Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor

$40 off Shark Rotator Pet Plus Vacuum

Up to $125 off Serta Sleep-to-Go Glenmoor Mattresses

$3 off Emergen-C, Airborne, Sambucus and NyQuil

$20 off Ninja Professional Blender

$500 off Proform Treadmill (Regularly priced at $1,298)

$300 off Samsung Freestanding Range with Convection Oven

Survey: Sam’s Club Is Among the Top 10 Most Popular Stores Among U.S. Shoppers

Sam’s Club, which is a division of Walmart, is one of the most popular wholesale retailers in the United States. A survey by YouGov found that Sam’s Club ranks #8 on a list of most popular stores. Target and Costco were listed as #1 and #2. Dollar Tree, Kohl’s, Walmart, J.C. Penney and Big Lots rounded out the top seven.

Sam’s Club promotes membership rates that are lower than Costco’s annual fees. Basic membership at Sam’s Club costs $45 for the year and $100 for a “Plus” membership. By comparison, Costco costs $60 for a “Gold Star” card and $120 for a Gold Star Executive membership.

