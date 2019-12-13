Sam Greisman, Sally Field’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samuel Greisman is actress Sally Field’s son from her second marriage. This year, Field and her life’s work were celebrated at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors, which took place on Dec. 8, but which are airing Sunday (Dec. 15) on CBS. Greisman was on hand at the State Department dinner and the ceremony honoring the 2019 recipients, though he was more excited about interacting Nancy Pelosi, Tom Hanks, and Linda Ronstadt.

Here’s everything you need to know about Field’s youngest child, Sam Greisman.

1. Sam is Sally’s Third Son

Sally Field was married to Steven Craig from 1968 to 1975, during which time they had two sons: Peter, a novelist who is now 50, and Eli, an actor/director who is now 47. It was nearly two decades later that their younger half-brother entered the family. Field married her

second husband, Alan Greisman, in 1984 and Samuel Morlan Greisman was born Dec. 2, 1987.

Field and her sons are tightknit. She told AARP in a 2016 interview that she’s close with all of them and her longtime friend, TV director Tricia Brock, added that when they go out to dinner, Field keeps her phone on the table in case one of her sons calls — “she’ll answer any call from any of her kids at any time.”

And here’s a fun fact. Field isn’t the only famous person in the family. Sam’s sister-in-law is Sasha Williams, aka the Yellow Power Ranger. She married his half-brother Eli in 2004 and they have two children together.

2. He Studied at NYU and Columbia

According to Greisman’s Facebook page, he now resides in Los Angeles, but he previously studied at both New York University and Columbia University.

At NYU, Greisman majored in communications and then spent his first year after graduation working for New York magazine. He also wrote for Towleroad, a leading online news source for politics, pop culture, gay culture, entertainment, fashion, technology, and more.

Greisman then enrolled at Columbia University’s renowned film school in 2013, graduating in 2017 and moving back to Los Angeles, according to his Blacklist profile.

3. Sam is an Aspiring Filmmaker

While attending film school, Greisman got a few short film credits to his name. He is the writer, producer and director for Dinner With Jeffrey and After School, and is the writer and producer for River Rats, short film that was directed by his classmate Will Welles.

Dinner With Jeffrey is a film about a teen who struggles after coming out of the closet because his gay uncle tries to teach him about the “gay lifestyle.” It premiered at the NewFest LGBTQ film festival in 2017.

In an interview with Call Me Adam around the time the film was released, Greisman said that the message of the film is that “coming out doesn’t necessarily mean one’s own work is done. There’s still a lot of figuring out and messiness happening. That’s kind of what the short is about.”

4. He Came Out at 19

In the same interview with Call Me Adam, Greisman reveals that the plot of Dinner With Jeffrey is based on his life.

“The short is based on something that happened to me shortly after I came out at 19,” he said, adding that the titular dinner scene was the easiest thing for him to write because it was basically exactly what happened to him. But he did find “taking reality and turning it into something that felt like a story” to be a challenge.

But his family has completely supportive of him, especially his mom. In 2012, Sam presented his mom with the Ally for Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala and said that his mother has been nothing but supportive.

“Being gay was just one more thing she loved about me. She couldn’t be more supportive of me; if anything, I wish she was a little less supportive of me,” he joked, adding that he had to break it to her that there were going to be things about his dating life he just was not going to share with her.

Field later told Oprah Winfrey in an interview, “It’s important to have a parent speak about raising a magnificent, proud, intelligent, funny, lovable, sexy, gay son. And there are so many parents who are frightened of that and who don’t embrace their children as the struggle to … embrace who they are, what nature intended them to be.”

5. Sam is In a Relationship

Despite his mom once trying to set him up with U.S. Olympic athlete Adam Rippon, Sam is in a committed relationship with someone special. Sam recently took his boyfriend Armand de la Torre as his date to the Kennedy Center Honors, where they were both very excited to see Big Bird and Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks called my boyfriend “kid” tonight and I think he’s gonna leave me now. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) December 8, 2019

The relationship looks fairly new, as the two men first started appearing in each other’s Instagrams in June 2019 and one of Greisman’s friends said on Twitter recently, “Wait, somehow I missed the boyfriend announcement. Congrats!”

Armand went to the University of San Francisco where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology. While attending school, he was on the Get Oriented team for incoming students and worked in a dorm as a Community Assistant, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also a volunteer at the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

