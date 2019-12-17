Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, Lana Del Rey’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, 46, is a Police Officer from Tulsa, Oklahoma and reality TV star on A&E’s Live PD and A&E’s PD Cam. He’s been dating pop star Lana Del Rey since September.

The couple tried to keep their relationship secret but were photographed on a date in New York’s Central Park in September. The Los Angeles Times questioned Del Rey on the photos and her relationship with Larkin. “I didn’t know we were being photographed.” The singer said, “I would’ve worn something different.”

Del Rey said she was surprised the photos came out because she “was with someone for years and we never had that problem.” When asked if she was worried about the perception of dating a cop she said he’s “a good cop. He gets it.” And that. “He sees both sides of things.”

She also understands why fans are interested in her personal life. “I care about what Bob Dylan is doing right now. I’m curious to know if he’s wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it.”

Del Rey made their relationship Instagram official on Monday when she posted a photo of the couple canoodling and captioned it with hearts and an orange.

Larkin is a full-time police officer but also provides commentary about law enforcement as an analyst on A&E’s Live PD. The show is hosted by Dan Abrams and airs live every Friday and Saturday night. It gives viewers insight into the lives of police officers as cameras follow them on patrol. Larkin and co-analyst Tom Morris Jr. provide expert insight on the events that unfold throughout the show.

Larkin also hosts A&E’s Live PD Presents PD CAM which shows intense, sometimes harrowing police dashcam and helicopter footage and recently added a third show to his repertoire by joining the cast of A&E’s Live Rescue.

Sean Larkin currently splits his time between working and living in Tulsa, OK as a police officer and appearing on A&E in Manhattan.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Nickname Was Originally “F*** Stick”

How Live PD's Sean Larkin Got His Nickname "Sticks"Hear more from POTUS on our app, get a free trial here: https://siriusxm.us/ytTrial Subscribe to SiriusXM on Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/siriusxm Connect with SiriusXM Online Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/siriusxm Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/siriusxm Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/siriusxm You can hear entire episodes of SiriusXM programming on SiriusXM On Demand. For more information and a free trial go to: https://siriusxm.us/ytTrial 2019-03-12T13:21:36.000Z

Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin did an interview on Sirius XM’s “POTUS Politics” channel back in March and explained the story of how he got his famous nickname. It came about during his internship with the Tulsa Police Department back in 1996 and would patrol the housing projects in Tulsa with officers on their “foot beat” every Friday and Saturday night.

“One night they got in a car chase with some gangsters. A guy bails out of the backseat of this car they were chasing and..I jumped out of the car and chased after the guy.” I tackled him and caught him and got him down on the ground, I had no gun, no handcuffs, no pepper spray.”

“Mike Eckart, who’s now a captain in our police department, he was in the car, catches up to us. He gets to use and says ‘Hey! Great job but you can’t do that f*** stick'”

Eckert kept calling him “stick” at work and the name caught on. Even people in the housing projects picked up on it and started calling him “sticks”. Luckily for him, “It’s only a work-related name, nobody in my private life calls me ‘sticks'”.

2. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin Was Accused by Fans of LivePD for Harassing a Man in 2017

Back in 2017 when Sgt. Sean Larkin was a police officer on LivePD, he caused a stir on social media for his questioning of a suspect on the show.

During the interaction, Larkin said the man was “a gangster” and asked him what he was doing before pointing out that the man’s blue shirt was a “gang color.” The man grew irate and yelled at Larkin that he was not a gang member and doing nothing illegal.

The clip was criticized on social media by viewers of the show who claimed Larkin was harassing the man. Some people mentioned in the comments that they were scared to leave the house for fear they would be stopped and put on live television.

Following the backlash to Larkin’s clip along with a few other dangerous incidents, The Tulsa PD decided to remove their department from the show. TPD Chief Chuck Jordan told The Frontier that he was “not a fan” of the show and “didn’t feel it was in the best interest to continue.”

“We vetted it as best we could. It was a new concept, it was something we were interested in. We just didn’t like the way it represented Tulsa and the police department.” He added.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum echoed Jordan’s concerns, “My concerns about the show are that our police officers have a complicated enough job without worrying about a television crew that’s standing around them while they’re carrying out their responsibilities in what may be the toughest time in history to be a police officer,” he said.

3. He Has a 22-Year-Old Daughter

Sean Larkin has a 22-year-old daughter named Alyssa who currently lives in Tulsa. He posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to celebrate her recent birthday.

“Happy 20th Birthday 🎂 to my not so baby girl @lyssa_larkin today!” He wrote. “Looking at these 5 pics it’s hard to believe how she went from that cute little baby to this beautiful, smart, amazing and sweet young woman (watch out for her driving though) so fast. #birthday #prouddad”

Alyssa has been a model since 2016 where she posted her first spread for Womack Dallas Magazine on Twitter.

Dreams are coming true y'all, look for me in the magazines 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/OBFrluPQoD — alyssa (@larkin_lyssa) August 27, 2016

She commented on her dad and Del Rey’s relationship with a viral tweet that showed photos of the couple in Central Park with the caption “My dad hung out with Lana Del Rey in NYC and I can’t even get a text back :/”

It’s unclear if Alyssa is a fan of Del Rey but she is a big fan of singer Parker McCollum who also interacted with her father on Twitter. Parker tweeted that he was about to watch LivePD when Sean Larkin responded “Drinking an epic beer and reading your tweet about some show called #LivePD.” McCollum said he was a “Big fan” and Alyssa quote tweeted him and wrote, “Brought back twitter just to see that my dad has become best friends with my favorite singer, nice”

4. He’s Writing a Book

Sooooo…I’m excited to announce that I’m partnering with @danabrams and his @LawCrimeNetwork to put out a book in the near future! We are looking for incidents where officers were falsely accused of misconduct or criminal activity. DM me please if you know of a story!! — Sean Larkin (@Sean_C_Larkin) September 15, 2019

According to a tweet Larkin posted in September, he’s currently writing a book with Mediaite founder and fellow LivePD host Dan Abrams. He reached out to the Twitter community for “incidents where officers were falsely accused of misconduct or criminal activity,” which is presumably what the book will focus on.

5. He’s a Female Fan Favorite on LivePD/h2> #AskSticks do you realize you're the only reason a lot of women watch #LIVEPD ?? #LadiesLoveSticks — Carolyn (@ScottishTart) February 4, 2017

Larkin quickly became a fan favorite on LivePD for his charismatic, friendly demeanor and his handsome looks. During the show, fans tweet questions at him with the hashtag #asksticks. In addition to legitimate questions, he gets a lot of female admirers on social media.

“#AskSticks do you realize you’re the only reason a lot of women watch #LIVEPD ?? #LadiesLoveSticks,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “mmm Don’t you just love those guns…” said another woman who posted a photo of Larkin flexing on camera.

A&E Networks has noticed that Larkin is popular amongst the women and got in on the joke, tweeting, “Sticks is in the #LivePD studio tonight! Ladies, keep it PG. #AskSticks”

The attention isn’t surprising. Larkin is a handsome man in great shape and has embraced the attention. He posts shirtless photos of himself on Instagram on a regular basis.

READ NEXT: Why Julianne Hough was Fired from AGT