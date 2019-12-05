‘See’ Season 1 Episode 8 Finale: What Time Will it Become Available on Apple TV Plus?

See, Apple TV’s popular post-apocalyptic TV series featuring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, concludes with the Season 1 finale this Friday, December 6. The eighth and final episode of Season 1 will premiere early Friday morning at 12 a.m. Eastern/Pacific, according to the Apple TV website. The show will be available at 3 a.m. Eastern, and 2 a.m. Central time.

For those who are new to the show, the official Apple TV description of the series reads, “A virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see – who must protect his tribe against a threatened queen. Alfre Woodard also stars.”

Read on for details about Season 1, as well as updates on the Season 2 renewal:

Season 1 Consists of Eight Episodes

The first season of the exciting new series is ending after eight episodes, although it was originally rumored that there would be 10 altogether, airing through December 20. The show is set centuries from now in a dystopian future and centers around what remains of the human race after a virus wiped out most of the world. The few who survived lost their sense of sight many centuries ago, and now consider the ability to “see” a myth.

Check out the episode list, including descriptions of each episode from the first season below. Note: there is very little information on Season 2 just yet, so Heavy will update this article as soon as more details are known.

EPISODE 1.1, GODFLAME: “A journey of survival begins when an army of Witchfinders attacks the village of Alkenny.”

EPISODE 1.2, MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: “A special gift for the twins sparks tension in the group.”

EPISODE 1.3, FRESH BLOOD: “The twins struggle to keep a secret from their mother.”

EPISODE 1.4, THE RIVER: “An attack on the village leads to sacrifice and new challenges.”

EPISODE 1.5, PLASTIC: “As Tamacti Jun’s army nears Baba and family, Maghra’s past comes to light.”

EPISODE 1.6, SILK: “Baba and family are betrayed. Queen Kane uses her cunning to face a new conflict.”

EPISODE 1.7, THE LAVENDER ROAD: “The Witchfinder searches for his queen with Maghra and Boots. Haniwa, Kofun and others are nearing Jerlamarel.”

The description and title of the finale episode has yet to be released, and there is very little available in terms of a promo or trailer for episode 8. Fans will just have to tune in Friday morning at 12 a.m. PT to catch the final episode.

The Show Was Renewed for a Second Season

See, alongside the Hailee Steinfeld dark comedy Dickinson and Ron Moore’s space race series For All Mankind were all officially renewed for second seasons just a few short days after Apple TV Plus launched, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The renewal for See came as little surprise, considering the series was quietly picked up for a second season several months ago. THR reports that the series came with a price tag of close to $240 million for its two seasons.

Tune in Friday, December 6 to catch the season finale of See on Apple TV. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

