‘See’ Season 2 Renewal Details & Update: When Will the Show Return?

The first season of Apple TV’s popular post-apocalyptic TV series See concludes on December 6, 2019. The final episode will air bright and early Friday morning at 12 a.m. Eastern/Pacific (3 a.m. EST/2 a.m. CST) after an eight-episode run.

Fans of the series will be excited to learn that the show was renewed for a second season just mere days after its release on Apple TV Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s what we know about the second season of See:

Very Little is Known About Season 2 at This Time

There is very little known about the second season of See at this time, as the streaming service and series only launched a few short weeks ago. However, THR reports that See was picked up for a second season within a few days of its premiere, and that the series came with a price tag of close to $240 million for its two seasons.

The first season alone cost nearly $120 million to shoot, according to Bustle. Although the series was primarily filmed in several beautiful Vancouver parks, the production crew still spent a considerable amount of time changing the natural setting of each episode, according to Momoa.

“The thing is, we never wanted to shoot anywhere that we’d shot before on the show, and in some of the opening villages they actually drained a lake … it was all these massive, huge trees that were cleared and cut down that were exposed so it looked like a world that had taken everything,” Momoa says in the clip above. “So they lowered that lake, we built that whole village and they filled it back up when we were gone.”

Season 1 Ratings Have Been Consistently High

It should come as no surprise that the series was renewed for another season considering the ratings for each episode. IMDb shows a consistent rating between 8.0 and 9.0 for each of the first seven episodes, with the exception of the sixth episode, which was rated just shy of 8.0, with a solid 7.9. (Note: The first few episodes have between 2-3,000 ratings, while the most recent episodes have up to 1,500, to give you an idea of the number of people rating the episodes).

There are a handful of bad reviews on the site, which are easily outweighed by the good reviews. Many of the bad reviews felt the show was too unbelievable, and wished the showrunners had “brought in some experts in culture, anthropology and history” to help build the post-apocalyptic world and make it more believable. However, several reviewers encouraged potential viewers to ignore the bad reviews and give the show a shot, since it’s only in its first season and is still setting the stage for future storylines.

“What a great show, sure enough other critics have said ‘how do they navigate while being blind and not accidentally attack their tribe?’ but in all sense as humans it’s amazing how we can adapt to our environment,” one user wrote. “Very entertaining, something I’ve been waiting for, for along time! It started great! just finishing episode 3 it just keeps getting better! I just hope it continues to get good ratings. I would be devastated if it gets cancelled early and not get the chance to develop and show it’s true potential as a t.v. show!”

Tune in Friday, December 6 to catch the season finale of See on Apple TV. In the meantime, the first seven episodes of the show are available on Apple TV Plus with a subscription. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

