‘Sesame Street’ Original Cast of Puppets & Characters

Sesame Street is one of the recipients of the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors, airing on Sunday, December 15 at 8/7c on CBS. The beloved television show has been educating and entertaining children for 50 years, which means that the cast and character voices have changed over time.

The Original Cast Included 4 Human Actors

In addition to the show’s iconic puppet characters, the original cast also included four human actors who performed alongside the puppets.

Matt Robinson played Gordon, Loretta Long, played Gordon’s wife Susan, Will Lee, played Mr. Hooper, and Bob McGrath, played Bob. Robinson passed away in 2002; after he stopped playing Gordon in 1993, Roscoe Orman took over the role.

According to the LA Times, McGrath was fired from the show in 2016. At the time, McGrath said “They let all of the original cast members go, with the exception of Alan Muraoka — who is probably 20 years younger than the rest of us — and Chris Knowings, who is also young.” Orman was also fired from the program, as well as Emilio Delgado, who joined the cast as Luis in 1971.