Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend John Janssen Has Met Her Kids

In recent months, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has moved on with a new boyfriend named John Janssen and he has even met her kids. In fact, the two have begun blending their families, as Janssen is also a single parent.

The Daily Dish spoke with Beador in August 2019 and she confirmed, “Yes, John has met all three daughters. They really like him a lot. They want me to be happy.”

Then, on November 21, 2019, at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, Janssen talked about how their families are getting along to Us Weekly. Janssen said, “Everybody gets along and are growing closer and closer every day, and we’re all together as a group all the time … My whole family is coming to her house Christmas Eve, and her whole family is coming to my family on Thanksgiving.”

Beador’s three children are Sophie, 18, Stella, 15, and Adeline, 15.

Beador and her ex finalized their divorce in April 2019 and Beador started dating Janssen in July 2019, as reported by People.

Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Hasn’t Spoken to Janssen

Beador’s divorce was finalized in April 2019. And, in addition to meeting her children, Janssen has also met Beador’s ex-husband David.

Us Weekly reported that when Beador tried to introduce Janssen to her ex at a party, David walked away. Beador revealed to Us Weekly, “They’ve seen each other, but David isn’t interested. I tried to introduce them, but he walked away. David walked away. I should have expected it.”

Janssen Is Beador’s First Boyfriend Since Her Divorce

On season 14 of Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador was shown dating a man named Ken, who she affectionately referred to as “Babe”. But, he isn’t the only man she has dated since her divorce from her ex.

He is, however, the first man Beador has confirmed being in love with and he is her first boyfriend since her split from ex David in 2017. Beador went on to tell Bravo, “I haven’t had a boyfriend since my divorce. But, you know, I did go on dates, but they were very vanilla. Kiss goodbye. There were kisses, but that’s it. And that’s OK because I didn’t know [John] then.”

Beador also told Us Weekly, “My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him … I’m very much in love.”

Beador spoke with Hollywood Life and said that she and Janssen don’t have any plans for marriage but they do talk about the future together.

