Is Sheetz Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Not only is Sheetz open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but they’re also offering free stuff on Christmas. Holidays are a great time for a Sheetz run with many people traveling, and road trips mean it’s a great time to stop at Sheetz.

Sheetz is open 24/7, 365 days a year. So your local Sheetz, and every Sheetz along your holiday travel route is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Of course you can stop at Sheetz for gas, but you might also need some caffeine for your travels. Sheetz is offering free coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Years Day at its 600 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

After getting your free cup of coffee, you can give back by donating to local kids through Sheetz For the Kidz.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sheetz Is Open on Christmas & Giving Out Free Coffee

If you’re traveling on Christmas, you could probably use a boost. Sheetz is giving free coffee to weary travelers and cheery travelers alike.

As an added bonus, Sheetz is giving out free coffee to its customers on Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day. The deal is offered at all 600 of its stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. The free coffee deal is offered from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Christmas Day and from 4 p.m. New Years Eve to 4 p.m. New Years Day, according to a press release provided to Heavy.

Feel Good About Your Stop by Donating to Local Kids

Sheetz is also hosting a fundraiser for local kids through its stores. There are several ways to donate, and you don’t have to simply give money.

“Today Sheetz, one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for more than 65 years, kicked off its 27th annual December donation drive for Sheetz For the Kidz, which works to make the holiday season brighter for underprivileged children in the communities Sheetz serves,” Sheetz wrote in a press release December 3, 2019. “During the month of December, customers have the opportunity to support kids in their local communities through donation boxes near the register and also through adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale. With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with new toys, clothes and other basic needs. Each of Sheetz’s 597 stores will support 16 children from their local communities. Sheetz employees volunteer their time to shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. At the holiday parties, Santa will greet the children and present them with new toys, clothes and other basic needs purchased specifically for them. The children and their families will enjoy food, crafts, games and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa. In total, over 9,600 children will be impacted by Sheetz For The Kidz this December.”

Customers have multiple ways to donate. You can donate at checkout or donate online here. Customers can also donate 25 cents of their purchase of water automatically by choosing a bottle of Sheetz For the Kidz water. Shop through AmazonSmile and choosing Sheetz For the Kids as your charity of choice, and Amazon will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the charity. You can also purchase from Sheetz Art Project here, and 100 percent of the proceeds go toward Sheetz For the Kidz.

