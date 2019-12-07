Who Is Hosting SNL Tonight? 12/07/2019

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez hosts tonight’s all-new episode of Saturday Night Live. This is not Lopez’s first appearance on the NBC comedy series. She’s been a host as well as a musical guest before. DaBaby is the night’s musical guest. He’s released two albums in 2019 and is currently touring the US.

Lopez Is Getting Attention for Her Performance in Hustlers

An upcoming performance at 2020’s Super Bowl is one of the reasons why Lopez is taking over hosting duties. The other, more important, reason involves her performance in the film Hustlers. Since its debut, the actress has been the subject of constant Oscar buzz. Based on a true story, Lopez plays the role of Ramona, a savvy stripper who helps others in the industry pull off a criminal plan. While the film is far from a comedy, it does give her a chance to show that she is more than just tabloid headlines.

The actress is proud to be have been a part of the female led film. ““This is our movie, where we run s—. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned,” Lopez told GQ. It’s a sentiment that is sure to continue into awards season. She has already been nominated for the Independent Spirit Award, a strong precursor to the Golden Globes and Academy

Awards.

Outside of professional pursuits, Lopez is also in the news for her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. The famous pair are engaged, with both keeping the details of their upcoming nuptials most under wraps. For her part, the actress gave her fiancee a subtle mention in the promos for this week’s episode. A big fan of hoop earrings, she used the chance to show off designs spelling Alex on one and Jennifer on the other. It is hard to miss the mention of the man in her life.

DaBaby Made Headlines In 2019

The show’s musical guest is a North Carolina based rapper that has experienced his most successful year yet. Rolling Stone described his technique as “a staccato, precise, and brutal rapping style, a syllable-crushing force delivered with such forward momentum it often gives the illusion that he starts rapping before the beat begins.” Releasing not one, but two albums in 2019 helped the rapper transition even father into mainstream music culture.

The rapper also made a name for himself with high energy live performances. It is an angle that he should continue into this well publicized appearance. He recently made an impression on hometown fans in Charlotte, North Carolina as he gave them an unique concert experience. Problems with a personal jet meant DaBaby would not make the show on time. Instead, he used the venue’s large screen to speak with fans and perform some of the hits they were expecting.