Watch: Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, and James Corden Appear In SNL Cold Open

Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, and James Corden joined Alec Baldwin on SNL’s latest cold open. The three took on the roles of Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, and Boris Johnson in a sketch that turned NATO into a high school lunchroom. The group was determined not to have the US President get in on any of their fun. It was a nod to the private video that came to light of the world leaders saying what they really felt about Trump.

Jennifer Lopez Was the Night’s Host

Overall, it was Jennifer’s Lopez’s night to shine as the host. Lopez had some well publicized successes this year. Her film Hustlers was a hit at the box office. The true story of strippers stealing from rich clients gave the actress some of the best reviews she has ever received. The critical acclaim has been enough to create very real Oscar buzz surrounding the performance. As the older and wiser Ramona, Lopez gave audiences a different perspective on the women who chose this profession.

The actress though the timing of the film had something to do with the success. “This is our movie, where we run s—. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned,” she told GQ during an interview. It was a sentiment shared by many who worked with her during the filming.

More than her appearance in movies and TV series, Lopez also found time to be named one of the 2020 Super Bowl’s halftime show performers. Along with Shakira, the women are tasked with taking on an event that has been plagued with its own controversies. The NFL’s much talked about problems alone made the decision a lightning rod for criticism. Another issue that has followed the performers are their lack of connections to the host city of Miami.

The Series Was In the News For Several Reasons

The week saw Saturday Night Live in the headlines for reasons other than Lopez’s hosting duties. Former cast member Adam Sandler appeared on the Howard Stern Show and spoke about being fired from the series. “But I remember when I saw Farley, and he said ‘Me too, they don’t want me either,’ we were both like ‘f— this s—.’ We got mad together, pretended we weren’t sad, pretended this was for the best.” Sandler said. The we he reffered to was the late Chris Farley. Both were let go from the series and were well on their way to stardom when Farley died in 1997. “I am f—–g old enough now. I realize what ‘Saturday Night Live’ did for me… Everything turned out great,” Sandler continued.

In lighter news for the series, actress Emma Stone and SNL director Dave McCary became engaged. McCary posted the news on his Instagram along with a picture of the couple. Stone posed with the engagement ring front and center. The pair meet when Stone was a host on series.