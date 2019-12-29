SNL: When Is the Next New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Saturday Night Live had one of its highest-rated episodes of the season with legendary comedian Eddie Murphy taking on the hosting role on December 21, with musical guest Lizzo performing. After such a successful show featuring Murphy, a former SNL member who first joined the sketch series when he was 19-years-old, viewers can’t wait to find out who’s hosting next.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of SNLon Saturday, December 28, and there won’t be for a few weeks into the new year. However, NBC’s live comedy series will return in 2020 with a bang. On January 25, 2020, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s Kylo Ren, aka actor Adam Driver, will be hosting SNL.

Driver, who first came onto the scene starring in HBO’s Girls, is currently earning Oscar buzz for his role in Noah Baumbach’s film, Marriage Story, which also stars Scarlett Johansson, who hosted SNL a few weeks ago. It wouldn’t be too surprising if Johansson, who’s engaged to SNL “Weekend Update” star Colin Jost, returned for a sketch or popped in during Driver’s opening monologue.

Joining Driver as the show’s musical guest will be Halsey, who both performed and hosted SNL in February 2019. Hopefully, the singer’s boyfriend, actor Evan Peters, will also drop by the Manhattan set for a surprise appearance.

After Murphy’s prodigal return, which brought in comedy superstars Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock, and Tracy Morgan for the opening monologue, and gave viewers the return of the classic characters’ Buckwheat, Mister Robinson, Gumby, and the hilariously accurate sketch depicting of what it’s like being home for the holidays featuring SNL alum Maya Rudolph, the bar is set pretty high when the series comes back in the new year.

Hopefully, many of the actors who’ve taken on the political roles in the show’s cold open will return, as well: Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Jason Sudeikis as Vice President Joe Biden and Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

Adam Driver Has Hosted ‘SNL’ Twice Before

While Driver has not hosted SNL as many times as his co-star Johansson, who’s now taken on the gig six times, when he returns to New York City for the live series on January 25, it will mark his third time being host.

The 36-year-old actor, who’s married to wife Joanne Tucker, with whom he has one son, made his SNL debut back in 2016 while he was promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and returned in September 2018 to host the show’s Season 44 premiere.

In addition to hosting SNL, Driver is looking to have a very busy month in January. He’s nominated for Best Leading Actor at the Golden Globes, which takes place on January 5, and at the SAG Awards, which is on January 19.

SNL has not yet released the slate of hosts who star on the sketch series after the show premieres in the new year with Driver on January 25.

